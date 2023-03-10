Harbour Energy targets fresh exploration and production in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Harbour Energy targets fresh exploration and production in North Sea

Updates were given on Talbot, Leverett, Tolmount East, Earn and Jocelyn South.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Premier OilHarbour Energy
Harbour Energy's Tolmount platform

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) is eyeing new production and a fresh exploration targets in the UK North Sea this year.

The London-listed independent, which lambasted the UK Government windfall tax in its results on Thursday, gave an update on its plans, including the Talbot and Leverett production and appraisal projects.

Despite a strategy to divest and grow outside of the UK, the firm still has plenty in the hopper here.

Harbour approved the Talbot oil development during 2022 and said development drilling is expected to begin during the first half of 2023, with production start scheduled for “around the end of 2024”.

Talbot has recoverable reserves estimated at around 18.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of light oil with associated gas, and will be a tieback to the Judy platform.

Harbour is also closing in on Leverett; a discovery it said it will appraise as a potential tie-back to the Greater Britannia Area hub.

The well is “scheduled to spud in the second quarter of 2023,” Harbour Energy said.

The discovery has previously been said to hold 40 million barrels of gas-condensate resources.

Elsewhere, Harbour said it has completed a development well at Tolmount East, which is expected to come online in 2024.

First gas had initially been planned by August 2023, according to an environmental report submitted to the UK government.

Tolmount East is planned to be developed as a tie-back to the existing Tolmount project and is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

Meanwhile, the nearby “Earn” prospect is scheduled to be tested in the second half of 2023.

Harbour also noted that it is planning a near-field exploration well at its J-Area called Jocelyn South, also planned for the second half of 2023.

During 2022, Harbour Energy increased production by 19% through the year (175,000 boepd to 208,000 boepd) largely via new wells, primarily gas, at its Tolmount, J-Area and Everest assets in the North Sea.

The firm brought on 14 new wells during the year and completed around 50 well intervention programmes.

All told, Harbour said it developed more than 35 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2P reserves now contributing to its production.

