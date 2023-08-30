Step Change in Safety names ‘widely respected’ new executive director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Step Change in Safety names ‘widely respected’ new executive director

Craig Wiggins, who has spent time at the likes of BP, Petrofac and Neo Energy, will replace Steve Rae in October.
By Hamish Penman
30/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Step Change in SafetLeading North Sea safety body Step Change in Safety has unveiled its new “widely respected” executive director.
L-R: Craig Wiggins and Steve Rae.

Leading North Sea safety body Step Change in Safety has unveiled its new “widely respected” executive director.

Craig Wiggins will take over the reins from Steve Rae in October, after the Piper Alpha survivor announced plans to step down earlier this year.

Boasting a career spanning almost 40 years, Mr Wiggins has extensive industry experience having held senior leadership positions at some of the industry’s biggest players, including BP (LON: BP) and Petrofac (LON: PFC).

The industry veteran has also spent time at Aker Solutions and, most recently, Neo Energy.

A ‘rather daunting’ prospect

“I am honoured to be appointed as the Executive Director of Step Change in Safety,” Mr Wiggins said.

© Supplied by Step Change in Safet
Craig Wiggins has been named the new executive director of Step Change in Safety.

“To pick up the baton from Steve Rae is rather daunting as he has done a fabulous job over his tenure. In those four years, Step Change in Safety played its part through the pandemic, changed its articles of association to focus on enhancing safety across the energy sector and built international relationships. I am pleased to say that Steve will still be part of Step Change in Safety’s journey as we go forward, and his advice and guidance will remain vital.

Plans to ‘refresh’ the Step Change strategy

“I have been involved with Step Change in Safety’s leadership team and board since 2016, and I know that it plays a vital part across our industry. It is a unique organisation where the industry, trade unions and our regulators come together to positively influence the energy industry’s safety culture through active leadership, member collaboration and workforce engagement.

“My focus in the early days of my appointment will be to meet as many members and stakeholders as possible to understand the challenges we face together. The most important stakeholders are our offshore workers, those at the front line who are at the heart and the bedrock of our industry.”

He added: “From these engagements we will refresh our strategy to ensure that we meet our membership needs whilst supporting our members navigate the energy transition. There is over 25 years of learning within Step Change in Safety that can be utilised in supporting safety across a range of industries supporting the energy transition and I am looking forward to playing my part in that journey. I am honoured, energised and can’t wait to get started.”

End of an era

Mr Rae revealed in June that he would be calling time on his stint at the executive director of Step Change after four years.

Under his leadership the member-led group has grown its supporter base and expanded its operations overseas.

It isn’t the end of the line though and Mr Rae will continue to be involved with Step Change as a board member, while also continuing to provide expert advisory services.

personal stories inspire safety © Supplied by OEUK
Steve Rae speaking at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) HSE Conference in Aberdeen.

He said: “After a thorough and robust process in the search for a successor, it gives me great comfort to know that I can hand over the baton to Craig. I can step away knowing that the organisation is in very safe hands. I look forward to remaining on the board and continuing to provide support and guidance during this period of transition and in the future.”

Dave Allan, managing director of professional executive recruitment firm GTL Search, which was tasked with finding the right successor, added: “Finding the right candidate for this job was always going to take time and focus as this is a high profile and high impact role operating in a complex stakeholder environment.

“We were looking for an experienced leader with a solid reputation, expertly informed on safety culture but most importantly, passionate on all matters of safety. Mr Wiggins ticked all those boxes with over thirty years of experience at Shell, as well as holding previous positions with Petrofac, BP, Aker and formerly NEO Energy. Mr Wiggins is widely respected in the industry, and we look forward to watching him drive Step Change in Safety forward and to build on the work Steve has championed these last four years.”

