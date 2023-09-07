New jobs as Aberdeen’s Archer Knight acquires Singaporean intelligence firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New jobs as Aberdeen’s Archer Knight acquires Singaporean intelligence firm

By Andrew Dykes
07/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Archer Knight/DianaSupplied by Archer Knight/Diana Muzzall
Supplied by Archer Knight/Diana Muzzall

Archer Knight has confirmed the acquisition of Singapore’s Energy Maritime Associates (EMA), in a move aimed at propelling global expansion.

The Aberdeen-headquartered group, which provides market intelligence and consultancy support for the offshore energy sector, said the move would help “redefine” its position in the industry.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, will see Archer Knight merge with EMA combining their distinct offerings into an “enhanced and holistic service.”

EMA will remain as a stand-alone entity within the group, with a focus on expanding and digitising its core services – in particular its renowned expertise in floating energy.

At the same time the group intends to kickstart an “ambitious employment plan” over the course of the next year, through which the enlarged company hopes to expand its team via the creation of 10 new jobs.

This is supported by a new debt facility of up to £1,000,000 – an investment it says will help expand operations in key international markets, with offices now in the UK, US, Singapore, and China.

The group’s co-founder and executive director Mike Watson said: “This transformative deal allows us to tap into EMA’s esteemed expertise in floating energy and leverage our combined strengths to offer highly specialised market intelligence solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Expansion also precedes preparations for a Series A equity raise for the firm – something co-founder David Sheret hopes will be further buoyed by its growing global presence.

It follows a £500,000 equity raise by the company in 2020.

“We are well-positioned to seize global market opportunities in the offshore energy sector and position ourselves as an attractive investment proposition when we decide to launch our next investment round,” he noted.

EMA founder and new Executive Director at Archer Knight Holdings, David Boggs, said he was “thrilled” to join forces under a shared vision.

“This merger provides EMA with an expanded platform and resources to pursue our growth strategy and signifies our mutual commitment to providing market leading offshore energy intelligence. Together, we will be able to provide enhanced offerings, drive industry innovation, and deliver additional value to our clients worldwide.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts