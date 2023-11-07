Sunak toned down North Sea oil and gas plans after legal advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sunak toned down North Sea oil and gas plans after legal advice

As well as potentially violating international law, officials advised Sunak's office that increasing North Sea extraction would increase carbon emissions.
By Bloomberg
07/11/2023, 6:51 am
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak watered down proposals to deregulate North Sea oil and gas extraction after UK civil servants warned that policy suggestions from the prime minister’s office would breach international law.

Ahead of Tuesday’s King’s Speech setting out his legislative agenda, Sunak’s aides asked officials at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to work on options to ramp up oil and gas extraction. They included a proposal to remove some of the requirements for environmental assessments, according to people familiar with the matter. Another was to reduce the amount of time given for a public consultation on changes to environmental regulations.

Civil servants responded to the request by warning that a radical deregulation of environmental standards would be a definitive breach of international law, the people said. They also said the UK has legal obligations to dozens of international treaties with environmental requirements.

Though it’s not clear which plan Sunak preferred, a statement late Sunday suggests his office accepted the advice. The government’s decision to mandate annual drilling licenses — one of the options proposed by Sunak’s team — includes tests for whether more extraction would meet the UK’s environmental commitments and support the transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Downing Street and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero did not respond to requests for comment.

The fact Sunak’s office was looking at options to deregulate North Sea oil and gas fits with his government’s broader direction of travel since the summer, with ministers trying to present policy choices as protecting voters struggling with the cost of living crisis. It’s an argument that also taps into climate-skeptic sentiment on the right of the governing Conservative Party.

Maximizing North Sea extraction would “help to lower household bills in the long-term,” the government said in the statement.

But that is disputed by industry experts, given North Sea oil and gas resources are mostly tapped out and the sale price is dictated by international markets. Even Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho told the BBC on Monday that the policy wouldn’t “necessarily bring energy bills down.”

As well as potentially violating international law, officials advised Sunak’s office that increasing oil and gas extraction would inevitably increase carbon emissions and would need to be reflected in the legally-binding progress toward net zero, the people said. A 20% increase would lift the UK’s total carbon emissions by about 1% a year, the officials calculated.

A UK government spokesperson said they did not recognize the suggestion that Sunak had toned down his policy on oil and gas extraction. Each new annual licensing round “will only take place if it meets stringent and robust tests” to support the transition to net zero, they added.

Reducing environmental protections would likely lead to challenges in domestic courts, the officials said. They also warned that oil and gas firms would not necessarily welcome an accelerated process if it meant they would face public criticism over environmental concerns. The department’s official advice was that it could not recommend these policies for legal reasons.

The final version of the oil and gas announcement in the King’s Speech will be toned down as a result of the officials’ intervention, the people said.

