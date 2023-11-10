Aberdeen’s Craig International continues global expansion with new Australia office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Craig International continues global expansion with new Australia office

By Mathew Perry
10/11/2023, 12:25 pm
© Supplied by Craig InternationalCraig House, Craig International’s global head-quarters in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen-headquartered Craig International has opened its tenth international base and first in Australia.

The energy procurement specialists have invested in a new office in Perth, Western Australia to capitalise on the opportunities within the region’s mining, energy and infrastructure sectors.

After securing a multi-million pound service agreement with an undisclosed oil and gas major, Craig International said it expects to double its revenues in Australia in less than a year.

The new Australia office is the company’s second international expansion this year following the opening of a Singapore base focused on the fast-growing South East Asian energy market.

Craig International said it has seen turnover from its global operations increase from $140m to over $200m in 12 months.

The company’s regional director Steve Gibson said Australia is in a “sweet spot” to take advantage of rising energy demand by supplying energy and resources while also decarbonising its own economy.

Craig International regional director Steve Gibson

“This presents significant opportunities for us as procurement specialists to the energy industry,” he said.

“Drawing on our 25 years’ experience of providing out-sourced procurement that delivers major efficiencies to the energy and offshore industries, we will bring something proven and unique to the Australian market.

“We are confident of winning new business with local companies in Western Australia, as well as the multi-nationals who operate in the region.”

Australia office key to growth plans

Joint managing director Steve McHardy said the Perth office will allow the company to more rapidly identify and capitalise on local opportunities.

“We’ve taken this approach in South-East Asia where, following the opening of our Singapore office, we’ve seen a more rapid rise in growth than we would have if we had continued to deliver services from our bases in the Middle East,” Mr McHardy said.

Craig International is continuing to see accelerated growth across its other international bases, Mr McHardy said.

“In addition to our offices in Perth and Singapore, we’ve experienced accelerated growth in the Middle East, with the opening of an operational base in Oman and ongoing growth in Dubai and Qatar,” he said.

“In North America, we are expanding in Calgary and Houston to service our rapidly-growing client base and market share and our Cape Town facility has brought in a number of new clients.”

Earlier this year, the company marked its 25th anniversary with a £1 million move to a new global headquarters in the Granite City’s Bridge of Don area.

