Aberdeen NHV helicopter pilots to vote on industrial action over pay

Helicopter pilots are being balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union employed by NHV Helicopters UK operating out of bases in Aberdeen, Blackpool and Norwich, will vote in the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action.

The pilots support the transport of crews and loads to and from oil and gas platforms across the North and Irish Sea.

Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer said: “Our pilot members at NHV have been consistently clear through months of talks that the pay offer from NHV is not acceptable.

“Prospect remains open to meaningful discussions with the employer, but with the cost of living still rocketing, members’ feel their only option is to escalate the dispute in the hope that it brings NHV back to the table.”