Redundancies on Clair for Odfjell Technology contractors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Redundancies on Clair for Odfjell Technology contractors

By Ryan Duff
16/11/2023, 6:31 am Updated: 16/11/2023, 7:42 am
Clair platform
BP's Clair platform.

Odfjell Technology contractors on BP’s Clair platform in the North Sea have been told that redundancies are being made on the installation.

The amount of people being made redundant is not yet known, however, it is understood by Energy Voice that it is a relatively small number of personnel.

The firm is looking to reallocate staff where it can in order to reduce the number of people being laid off.

Down manning on Clair has been part of Odfjell Technolgy’s operational strategy for its management of the platform and it is said that staff knew this.

The Clair platform is continuing production as intended and operations have not been affected by this situation.

As a result, the redundancies were scheduled to take place at around this time of year.

The redundancy process is impacting both onshore and offshore staff relating to the asset.

BP (LON: BP) and Odfjell Technology have been asked for comment on the situation.

In April Energy Voice reported that BP is looking to the next phase of its giant Clair oilfield in the west of Shetland as the firm aimed to make a key final investment decision (FID) next year.

Clair South – now known simply as Clair Phase Three – will be the latest stage for developing the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe, with a total of seven billion barrels in place on the overall Clair field.

Odfjell Technology industrial dispute on Clair

Earlier this year, 100 offshore workers employed by Odfjell Technology on BP assets scheduled strike action in a dispute over rotas and leave.

Workers employed by services group Odfjell Technology and stationed on BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge platforms backed strike action in a bid to secure paid leave away from their current three on/three off working rota.

A ballot returned 96% support for industrial action in a ballot turnout of 73%.

In February, the Union confirmed that its members secured an extra three weeks of leave, a deal that provided the equivalent of around an 11.5% wage increase.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts