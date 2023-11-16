Redundancies on Clair for Odfjell Technology contractors

Odfjell Technology contractors on BP’s Clair platform in the North Sea have been told that redundancies are being made on the installation.

The amount of people being made redundant is not yet known, however, it is understood by Energy Voice that it is a relatively small number of personnel.

The firm is looking to reallocate staff where it can in order to reduce the number of people being laid off.

Down manning on Clair has been part of Odfjell Technolgy’s operational strategy for its management of the platform and it is said that staff knew this.

The Clair platform is continuing production as intended and operations have not been affected by this situation.

As a result, the redundancies were scheduled to take place at around this time of year.

The redundancy process is impacting both onshore and offshore staff relating to the asset.

BP (LON: BP) and Odfjell Technology have been asked for comment on the situation.

In April Energy Voice reported that BP is looking to the next phase of its giant Clair oilfield in the west of Shetland as the firm aimed to make a key final investment decision (FID) next year.

Clair South – now known simply as Clair Phase Three – will be the latest stage for developing the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe, with a total of seven billion barrels in place on the overall Clair field.

Odfjell Technology industrial dispute on Clair

Earlier this year, 100 offshore workers employed by Odfjell Technology on BP assets scheduled strike action in a dispute over rotas and leave.

Workers employed by services group Odfjell Technology and stationed on BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge platforms backed strike action in a bid to secure paid leave away from their current three on/three off working rota.

A ballot returned 96% support for industrial action in a ballot turnout of 73%.

In February, the Union confirmed that its members secured an extra three weeks of leave, a deal that provided the equivalent of around an 11.5% wage increase.