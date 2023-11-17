NEO Energy picks up full equity in the Western Isles FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NEO Energy picks up full equity in the Western Isles FPSO

By Ryan Duff
17/11/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 17/11/2023, 7:19 am
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumThe Western Isles FPSO
The Western Isles FPSO

NEO Energy has announced that it has taken full control over the Western Isles FPSO following a deal with Dana Petroleum.

The two firms have signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement for the vessel that was reported to be facing decommissioning earlier in the year.

Dana Petroleum owned a 77% stake in the vessel prior to the sale to NEO Energy.

The FPSO operated on the North Sea project sharing its name which operator Dana Petroleum confirmed was shutting down eight years earlier than scheduled when plans were greenlit by regulator OPRED.

When the Western Isles project started up in 2017, Dana said it expected 15+ years of production.

However, under plans submitted to OPRED and confirmed by Dana, the project is expected to shut down “on or around” March 31, 2024.

At the time of the news Dana Petroleum told Energy Voice that the reason for decommissioning Western Isles was forecasts showed the project would become “uneconomic next year.”

Aberdeen-based NEO Energy, which holds a 23.08% stake said it has taken a $77.3m impairment on the project “driven primarily by a reduction to the expected life of the field”.

However, the Western Isles FPSO was said to be “suitable for reuse” if it could find work elsewhere.

As NEO Energy picked up full equity in the vessel Dana Petroleum said that the Aberdeen firm “intends to redeploy the FPSO at the Buchan field redevelopment.”

NEO, as the field operator, plans for a “relatively modest” work programme to be undertaken in order to prepare the FPSO for redeployment on Buchan, says joint project partner Jersey Oil & Gas.

Designed by Sevan SSP, the Western Isles FPSO was constructed by COSCO Shipyard in China with production brought online in 2017.

Featuring a 70m hull and storage capacity for up to 400,000 barrels of oil, it produced from the Harris and Barra fields in the around 100 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

Dana Petroleum added: “The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including final investment decision and regulatory approval of the Buchan redevelopment.”

Chief executive of Jersey Oil & Gas, Andrew Benitz commented: “Finalising the terms for the joint venture partners to acquire the FPSO, which is less than eight years old and requires relatively modest adaptation for our planned GBA [Greater Buchan Area] redevelopment, is a tremendous milestone for the project.

“Re-using existing high-quality infrastructure and modifying it to be electrification-ready is exactly in line with our stated low carbon strategy and the net zero related objectives of the industry.

“The vessel is the cornerstone to completing the engineering work required to facilitate FDP [Field Development Plan] approval for the Buchan redevelopment next year.”

NEO Energy has not provided any further details on the future of the vessel following ist acquisition.

