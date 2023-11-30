Ardersier hires ex-Orsted exec to create ‘energy transition hub’ in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ardersier hires ex-Orsted exec to create ‘energy transition hub’ in Highlands

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/11/2023, 2:55 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Haventusardersier
Ardersier is a former oil and gas fabrication yard.

The Highland port of Ardersier has hired Neptune Infrastructure Associates, led by former Orsted exec Hamish Yates, to create an “energy transition hub”.

Port owner Haventus, itself backed by private equity player Quantum Energy Partners, is seeking to transform the former oil and gas fabrication yard for floating offshore wind manufacturing.

Neptune Infrastructure Associates, an asset management firm set up by Yates this year, has won a “significant contract” with Haventus “developing its commercial strategy and help transform the port into an energy transition hub over the coming years”.

Foundations for floating wind is the main target for Ardersier, which has already signed agreements with developer BW Ideol.

© Supplied by Neptune Infrastructu
Hamish Yates.

Neptune said this contract signifies a “significant step forward” to enhance future prospects for Ardersier and “maximise commercial viability for developers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS) in Northern Europe”.

While at Orsted, Mr Yates led development of the huge Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 windfarms and sat on the firm’s UK board.

Lewis Gillies, CEO of Haventus, said: “Our engagement with Neptune Infrastructure Associates is a strategic move to optimise Ardersier Port’s potential as a hub for renewable energy projects, including the 30GW arising from the Scotwind leasing round and other offshore wind opportunities in the North Sea.

“With their support, we are confident in our ability to further refine our commercial strategy and create a transition facility that builds on Ardersier’s proud history, supports the Highlands economy, and contributes to the UK’s offshore wind energy targets and decarbonisation priorities.”

Ardersier is a former McDermott oil and gas yard which built some of the North Sea’s most iconic structures before closing in 2001.

Haventus recently took ownership and has brought in £300m of private equity capital.

Hamish Yates said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Haventus in realising their ambitious redevelopment plans for Ardersier Port.

“Without significant investment into UK port infrastructure, there cannot be a timely energy transition. This collaboration underscores our dedication to driving accelerated economic development and value-creation in renewable energy.”

Ardersier is just the start: Why US private equity is splashing £300m in the Scottish Highlands

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts