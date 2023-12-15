Seadrill closes UK office as senior exec departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Seadrill closes UK office as senior exec departs

By Andrew Dykes
15/12/2023, 8:06 am Updated: 15/12/2023, 9:26 am
© Supplied by Seadrillseadrill aquadrill
Seadrill's West Gemini

Seadrill will close its UK office in London, instead moving to ‘consolidate’ its corporate activity in Houston.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) confirmed the decision on Thursday alongside news of the departure of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Technology Officer, Leif Nelson.

The move leaves Stavanger as the company’s only North Sea and European location.

The firm said the closure would see it “consolidate” its corporate office in Houston, Texas, while Mr Nelson “will not relocate to Houston and instead will be departing Seadrill.”

He has been with the drilling group since 2011, serving first as operations director and later as COO.

in connection with his departure, Seadrill management said it has promoted Marcel Wieggers to Senior Vice President for Operations. Mr. Wieggers has been with Seadrill since 2009, most recently serving as VP for Operations.

He will report directly to president and CEO Simon Johnson.

In its Q3 results the firm reported operating profit of $117m and launched another round of share repurchases worth $250m which was completed this month.

The company claims to have “the most modern fleet” of all the major offshore drillers, with 21 drillships, semi-submersibles and jack-up assets listed on its website.

The closure of its UK presence comes amid wider warnings of an exodus of rigs from the North Sea, with challenging market conditions seeing rig operators leaving for regions which offer better rates and longer-duration contracts such as Australia.

More follows.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts