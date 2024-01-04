UK energy sector marks decade without fatal helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK energy sector marks decade without fatal helicopter crash

Experts have called for vigilance, pointing to "warnings from history".
By Allister Thomas
04/01/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Systemuk helicopter safety
Workers were on the Elgin helideck when blades snapped off a helicopter during Storm Otto in 2023.

Experts have called for vigilance as the UK oil and gas sector marks a decade without a fatal helicopter safety incident.

It has now been more than 10 years since the last fatal crash in UK waters linked to the sector; the 2013 Sumburgh Airport Super Puma incident, which killed four people.

Prior to that, the industry had a series of other Super Puma fatalities, including the 2009 BP Millar crash which marks its 15th anniversary in the new year.

In its latest health and safety report, trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said “this decade without an accident demonstrates that the industry has learned lessons while globally the picture was very different”.

It continued: “Despite there being many factors common to both regions; and in some areas, such as commercial pressures, the UK is actually a more challenging environment.”

In the last two years there have been fatal incidents including in the US Gulf of Mexico in 2022, and in the Arabian Gulf in 2023.

Neither were with helicopters used in the UK offshore sector.

uk helicopter © Supplied by DCT / Colin Rennie
The memorial of the 2009 BP Millar crash at Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.

Even so, the UK came perilously close to disaster in 2023 when, during Storm Otto, helicopter blades snapped off in 100mph winds while workers were still on the Elgin platform helideck.

Installation operator TotalEnergies conceded that lives could have been lost. An Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) report is expected soon on the incident.

Andy Evans, director of consultancy Aerossurance, noted that 2023 came with dual milestones of going incident-free and a decade since Sumburgh, and said it is “vital the industry doesn’t become complacent”.

“A warning from history is the longest previous fatal helicopter accident-free period in UKCS history was 22 September 1992 to 16 July 2002, an impressive 9 years 10 months.  This was followed by further fatal accidents on 27 December 2006,  1 April 2009 and 23 August 2016”, he noted.

On the risk of avoiding complacency, he said: “That depends on both the dedication and diligence of front-line staff and the foresight & commitment of management to give them what they need.

“The major safety risk of complacency would be treating offshore helicopter flights as a standardised commodity where every helicopter operator is equal, with customers selecting a helicopter operator purely on price and helicopter operators focusing on delivering to cost.”

High standards

uk helicopter © Supplied by Chris Sumner/P&J
A CHC S-92 helicopter. Dyce, Aberdeen.

Right now, much of the latest international standards are based on best practice “taken from the top-tier operators that we see every day on the field in Dyce,” says Steve Robertson, director of Air and Sea Analytics.

“I think a passenger on any of the helicopters operating from ABZ can be very confident they are flying on machines that are certified to modern standards, well-maintained and flown by highly-trained crew,  regularly audited by independent third parties and overseen by a very credible national aviation authority.”

However, looking globally, Mr Robertson notes the market is split by those adhering to standards and those who are not, and there “is still more work to do” to get to the goal of ‘no lives lost in offshore aviation’ from industry safety group HeliOffshore.

“Whilst the industry has made good progress over the long term in reducing the incident and fatality rates there is still more to do.

“The last two years have seen a reversal of this trend globally which the industry is working hard to understand and address. We note that none of the fatal accidents that occurred in 2022 were related to modern types such as those operated from Aberdeen.”

Spare parts challenge

A “big challenge” which is being felt in the UK and other sectors is helicopter availability, says Andy Evans.

A lack of spare parts for its S-92 fleet, which is the dominant helicopter in the British North Sea following the effective ban on Super Pumas, has been well publicised.

Oil and gas players in the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) trade body have voiced concerns, while firms like Bristow have said explicitly it has stifled their growth in the UK sector.

The UK has a “big energy security advantage” on this front, compared to Norway, as it has a more diverse fleet (although the S-92 is the only “heavy” chopper in use, the UK has several “medium” sized choppers in the AW139, AW169 and the H175).

However there is a trade-off, says Evans, which could cause issue for the UK on availability of choppers.

“That benefit is offset by demand from regions with currently more buoyant oil and gas sectors, Brazil and Australia in particular, creating a demand to export aircraft from the UK.

“That is an unintended consequence of the UK Government’s windfall tax that could result in difficultly mounting new drilling campaigns and delays to decommissioning and constructing wind farms unless there is long-term thinking and commitments by the UK energy sector as a whole.”

