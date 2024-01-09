Dolphin Drilling receives $2 million in outstanding payments from GHL over Nigeria contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dolphin Drilling receives $2 million in outstanding payments from GHL over Nigeria contract

By Energy Reporter
09/01/2024, 8:08 am Updated: 09/01/2024, 9:24 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipTo go with story by Keith Findlay. Dolphin Drilling relocates Picture shows; Emerson House, D2 Business Park, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by thinkPR Date; Unknown
Dolphin Drilling headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) has announced it has received $2 million in overdue payments from General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL).

The Norwegian drilling company flagged problems in Nigeria during its third quarter results, filed on November 28 last year.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible went to work for General Hydrocarbons in March last year. At the time, Dolphin said this carried a $260,000 dayrate.

The General Hydrocarbons contract was to run for 12 months. After completing this work, the Blackford Dolphin would move to work for Peak. This had a minimum term of 120 days and a maximum of 485 days.

Dolphin Drilling cut off the Peak Petroleum deal after “extensive efforts” to receive outstanding funds failed.

The Oslo-listed company said in November it had an outstanding $6m directly payable by Peak Petroleum as part of a wider $41m from General Hydrocarbons Ltd, after netting advances, withholding tax and VAT.

At the time, the company said General Hydrocarbons had reached a receivable balance, owed to Dolphin, of $41 million. This included a $6mn sum payable by Peak.

Dolphin said it had taken the decision to terminate the Peak contract. Following this decision, the rig should now be available at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Today, Dolphin Drilling said received $2 million, bringing the total
collected since the date of Q3 2023 reporting to $2.5 million.

Dolphin said GHL have sent a payment plan proposal related to the remaining past due payments which the company is considering.

The drilling company is facing legal action over its decision to terminate the Peak Deal.

On Christmas Eve last year, Dolphin said that it had received the legal action notice.

“Dolphin Drilling disputes this position and together with its legal advisors
will take the appropriate measures,” the company said in a statement.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts