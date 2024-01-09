New data confirms ‘great result’ at Shell’s North Sea Orlov well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New data confirms ‘great result’ at Shell’s North Sea Orlov well

By Andrew Dykes
09/01/2024, 4:53 pm Updated: 09/01/2024, 5:05 pm
© Supplied by Viaro EnergyShell's Nelson field.
Shell's Nelson field.

New data shows promising flow rates at Shell’s Orlov discovery in the Central North Sea, though the future of the project is still to be determined.

Data on exploration and appraisal (E&A) wells published by the North Sea Transition Authority shows Orlov well 22/08a produced at a peak of 5,200 barrels per day of oil and 16mmcf/d of gas.

The oil giant spudded the exploration well, located in the Central North Sea near its Nelson platform, in summer 2022 using the Valaris 122 jackup.

The well reportedly targeted a Fulmar reservoir with recoverable volumes of 5-15 million barrels of oil (boe) equivalent.

The company has yet to confirm whether it considers the find commercial.

Shell (LON:SHEL) has remained tight lipped on its expectations for the well since drilling concluded, though North Sea boss Simon Roddy said over a year ago that signs were “promising” and that “further evaluation” was at that time underway.

Company representatives have previously said the field has the potential for a “rapid tieback” to the nearby Nelson infrastructure to the west of the field.

Named after antagonist General Orlov in the 1983 film Octopussy, the well was one of a series of exploration targets named after Bond villains – and followed disappointment at the “Jaws” prospect.

Peers hail ‘great result’

In a post on LinkedIn, fellow E&P Deltic Energy hailed the results, noting that the structure at Orlov “is highly analogous to Deltic’s Syros prospect to the south, which is one of the few remaining untested tilted-fault blocks in the Central North Sea.”

“Congratulations to the team at Shell on a great result with the Orlov discovery,” it added.

© Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy hailed a ‘great result’ at Orlov, and likened the structure to its own Syros development.

Syros – a light oil prospect – lies in Licence P2542 and is 100% operated by Deltic, though a farm-out process is currently underway.

Deltic is also partnered with Shell on the record gas find at Pensacola in the southern North Sea, which could hold up to 342 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of gas and oil.

An appraisal well is set to be spudded in late 2024.

The pair will also drill the Selene prospect in Q3 of this year. Billed as “one of the largest unappraised structures” in the region, the well is targeting P50 (best estimate) prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.

Deltic has a 50% working interest in the well, though Shell is covering 75% of the costs of drilling and testing up to $25m under their farm out deal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts