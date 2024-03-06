‘A tough sell’: Who would buy Gazprom’s UK North Sea business?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘A tough sell’: Who would buy Gazprom’s UK North Sea business?

There maybe one or two takers, but, in the main, any deal would be rife with challenges.
By Allister Thomas
06/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 06/03/2024, 12:50 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Bloomberggazprom uk north sea
Gazprom.

Gazprom has put its UK North Sea business on the market – analysts reckon it will be a tough sell, but there could be a couple of interested parties.

The Russia state-backed oil and gas firm announced earlier this week it was accepting bids on the Gazprombank-e trading facility.

Its UK portfolio, covering its 50% stake in Wintershall Nordzee joint venture and 100% of Gazprom International UK Limited, focuses on its holding in the Sillimanite and Wingate gas projects off the British coast.

Sillimanite has banked the Russian state about £40m annually, despite sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But who would buy the assets?

Ashley Kelty of investment bank Panmure Gordon says uncertainty will make it difficult, but small players with tax losses may be interested.

“I think these will be quite a tough sell – the UK budget is rumoured to impose even more taxation on the O&G sector, and this will reduce the economics and pool of companies who may even be interested.

“Gazprom is under UK sanctions, and it is possible that a deal could be structured to avoid money flowing back to Russia. However, many companies will not be interested in the hassle and legal complexity, notwithstanding the potential negative PR. The looming election will also be a deterrent, given the anticipated change of regime to the business unfriendly Labour party.

“The only company that may be interested is Harbour, as part of the Wintershall deal. Outside of that, I can’t see many companies who would be interested given the wide range of other assets that are available at present.

“However, a small independent with tax losses may be interested – Serica and Jersey could be potential buyers – but it will all depend on cost and financing.”

Harbour Energy, it should be noted, is not planning to take on Wintershall’s Russian assets as a part of its current takeover plans for Wintershall DEA.

Gazprom UK sale subject to challenges

Another analyst, who did not wish to be named, said any sale would be subject to challenges.

Wingate is expected to cease production in the next couple years, while Sillimanite is expected to close before 2030, therefore any sale would “generate minimal value”.

They added that any buyers “would have trouble finding advisors/ banks” that would handle the acquisition.

“In the UK, Sillimanite exports via the Netherlands and was boosted with the discovery of Sillimanite South in 2020 with the well turned around for production within a year.

“Despite this, the field is small and is expected to cease production before 2030. Similarly, Wingate has minimal remaining life and is likely to cease in the next couple of years.”

