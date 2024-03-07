Jeremy Hunt says Scottish oil and gas industry is ‘loser’ of the budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jeremy Hunt says Scottish oil and gas industry is ‘loser’ of the budget

The Chancellor has argued the case for extending the levy, despite industry arguing that windfall conditions have gone.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2024, 1:03 pm Updated: 07/03/2024, 1:11 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Bloombergbudget oil loser
Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said the Scottish oil and gas industry is among the “losers” of his Spring Budget.

The Chancellor unveiled an extension to the windfall tax by a year to 2029 during his fiscal statement on Wednesday.

It marks the fourth change in the regime in two years, which trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said makes it “impossible” to plan investment.

Speaking on the BBC’s “Today” programme on Radio 4, Mr Hunt was asked who the losers of the budget are.

He said: “Who are the losers, I’m trying to answer your question directly, ok, people who… foreigners who are resident in the UK who are able to pay a cheque and avoid paying tax at the same rate as everyone else, the so-called Non-Doms.

“They are going to be paying significantly more tax.

“I’ve also asked the Scottish oil and gas industry to pay an additional contribution because the war in Ukraine is lasting longer, oil and gas prices are going to stay higher for longer, I think it’s fair they make an additional contribution to the cost of living.”

Mr Hunt said the tax will generate £1.5bn for Treasury coffers, but the measure has been derided by the industry and analysts.

After hitting a record high in early 2022, benchmark British gas prices are today back near pre-Russian invasion levels  while oil prices are now at pre-invasion levels.

Analyst firm Wood Mackenzie said: “A tax that is now expected to have a seven-year lifespan under stable prices does not abide by most definitions of a ‘windfall’ tax.”

Earlier today, the CEO of Serica Energy Mitch Flegg said: “Current oil and gas prices do not represent windfall conditions for UK producers and increasing the tax burden on domestic oil and gas production again will be damaging for UK jobs and the economy.”

Industry figures have warned it puts jobs at risk, though the Conservatives’ measure stops short of plans proposed by Labour, which would also see te scrapping of investment allowances.

Read more below:

‘Disappointing blow’: Jeremy Hunt extends North Sea windfall tax by another year

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts