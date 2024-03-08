Uncertainty for new North Sea project over windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Uncertainty for new North Sea project over windfall tax

Hartshead Resources warns of the risk of a "flight of capital to other jurisdictions" due to Labour Party comments on the windfall tax.
By Mathew Perry
08/03/2024, 7:42 am Updated: 08/03/2024, 7:56 am
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea, which could form part of the Anning and Somerville gas field development.

North Sea operator Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) has warned of uncertainty and possible delays to a new UK gas project due to Labour announcements on the windfall tax.

In a stock market update, the Australian company said there was uncertainty in the UK gas sector due to changes in the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) proposed by the Labour Party.

Hartshead holds a 40% stake in a series of North Sea fields, including the Anning and Somerville developments in the Southern Gas Basin.

At the start of this year, the company announced a deal for an $A800 million (£414m) ‘financing backstop‘ to progress the first phase of Anning and Somerville.

The project was expected to achieve first gas as early as Q4 2024, however Hartshead said the project timeline is now under review.

Windfall tax uncertainty

Hartshead said “given that the Labour Party are currently significantly ahead in polling”, with UK elections due to be held this year, the company is “presently assessing project economics associated with the proposed Labour party tax changes”.

Viaro Energy agreed a farm-in to the Anning and Somerville fields via its subsidiary RockRose Energy in 2023. Pictured: Premier’s Tolmount installation leaving the yard in 2020

“Additionally, UK NBP gas prices (`60p/therm) and gas futures have softened from their 12-month high of 136.7p/therm in Oct’23, due to an unusually mild winter in Europe leading to near record predicted European gas storage inventories at the exit of the winter season,” Hartshead said.

“The project timeline is currently under review, however the likely delay in awarding of key contracts for capital items associated with the long lead items for development would result in a delay to first gas, previously scheduled for 2025.”

‘Damaging and self-defeating policy’

Hartshead chief executive officer Chris Lewis said the announcements from Labour were “disappointing” for the company as it introduced uncertainty over the development project, which “before then had been moving forward with significant momentum”.

“The danger is that these proposals will cause a flight of capital to other jurisdictions, decimate the skills and supply chain required for the UK to lead the energy transition and result in the loss of tens, if not hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“We are working with industry bodies, industry partners, contractors, unions, MPs and other stakeholders to understand the precise plans and to highlight the danger of damaging and self-defeating policy.

“As the situation develops and becomes clearer, I look forward to updating shareholders once more.”

