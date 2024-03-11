BP takes $900m impairment against North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP takes $900m impairment against North Sea assets

By Mathew Perry
11/03/2024, 8:13 am Updated: 11/03/2024, 8:17 am
© Supplied by BPThe UK is off course for its 2030 and 2050 carbon targets, DNV has warned
A worker looks out from an oilfield off Shetland

BP (LON:BP) took an approximate $900 million (£700m) impairment charge against some of its North Sea assets in 2023, according to the firm’s annual report.

The company said it recognised the $900m impairment “in respect of certain assets in the North Sea as a result of changes to the group’s oil and gas price and discount rate assumptions and activity phasing”.

Overall, BP booked net impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets of $5.7 billion (£4.4bn) in 2023.

BP did not specify which of its assets accounted for the impairment.

In 2023, BP’s UK North Sea production came from two main areas; the Shetland area comprising the Clair and Schiehallion fields and the central area comprising the Andrew area, Culzean, Vorlich and ETAP fields.

Despite the impairment losses, BP posted an underlying RC profit of $13.8 billion in 2023.

BP chief financial officer Kate Thomson said the company delivered a strong underlying financial performance.

“We remain focused on strengthening the balance sheet,” Ms Thomson said.

“As we look forward, we are staying disciplined, tightening our capital expenditure frame and simplifying and enhancing our share buyback guidance through 2025.”

