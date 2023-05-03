BP top brass hail ‘step change’ in operations at Schiehallion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Technology

BP top brass hail ‘step change’ in operations at Schiehallion

Digitisation efforts at the field are like “nothing I’ve ever seen in my career", said CFO Murray Auchincloss.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 03/05/2023, 8:15 am
© Supplied by BPbp schiehallion
The Glen Lyon FPSO, which serves the Schiehallion field in the West of Shetland.

The top financial boss at BP (LON: BP) has hailed a “step change” in operations at the Schiehallion field in the west of Shetland.

Digitisation efforts at the field, which uses the Quad 204 FPSO, are like “nothing I’ve ever seen in my career,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss told a Q1 investor call on Tuesday.

Mr Auchincloss was asked about a drop in operational expenditure for oil and gas during the period and noted a “10-year journey” the segment has been on.

That’s included digitisation and restructuring to a more agile workforce, and dropping lifting costs from around $14 a barrel in 2012/13 to less than $6 now.

Schiehallion is one of the planned “brilliant stories” to be showcased at an away day for the upstream and Archaea team in October.

Mr Auchincloss said: “One that captured my imagination last quarter was the operators on Schiehallion can actually plan and do the entire work onshore.

“ So, they don’t have to travel back and forth on helicopters offshore to plan a trip. They have the laser sighting, they can put up all the architecture of scaffolding, etc., onshore in a virtual model. They bring the contractors in to work through the work packs.

“And all of the sudden you eliminate all the labour going back and forth between our planners, the contractors, etc., and you arrive at a package that works the first time.

bp windfall tax © Supplied by BP
BP CFO Murray Auchincloss.

“That’s just a step-change and nothing I’ve ever seen in my career, especially in difficult places like the North Sea.”

Quad 204 is a redevelopment of the Schiehallion and Loyal fields, which started back up in 2017 after a £4bn investment.

The Schiehallion and Loyal fields first produced oil in 1998 and went on to pump out nearly 400m barrels of oil.

The revamp was targeted at another 450m barrels – and BP is targeting more wells at the asset.

Mr Auchincloss praised the agility, digitisation and structure that upstream boss Gordon Birrell has brought in place.

“The great thing is we can start on the downstream now. The refineries, and the customers business which we haven’t done yet. So it’ll be fantastic for the future of those businesses.”

 

