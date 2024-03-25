Petrogas mulls takeover of Spirit Energy hub for new UK gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrogas mulls takeover of Spirit Energy hub for new UK gas project

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/03/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Spirit EnergySpirit Energy petrogas
Spirit Energy's York platform.

Petrogas is weighing options for two new UK North Sea gas projects – including taking over an old Spirit Energy hub.

The Oman-owned operator plans to take a final investment decision on its Abbey development later this year and its Birgitta development early 2025.

For Abbey, Petrogas is considering either a tieback to Harbour Energy’s Tolmount hub, or a takeover of the York asset currently ran by Spirit Energy.

York Abbey – Petrogas eyes Spirit Energy hub

Petrogas project manager Matt Gulland addressed the OEUK share fair on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

He said: “Originally we were looking to the Tolmount platform and tying into that, but we’re now looking at an alternative platform of the York facilities which potentially we could take over from Spirit as they cease production next year.”

That would mean a third lease on life for York after multiple extensions, and would mean taking over the hub after Spirit Energy winds down next year.

Mr Gullant said economics will ultimately drive the decision for the three-well project in the Southern North Sea.

A first pilot commitment well is planned to be drilled in August this year, followed by the two others, with first gas planned in 2027.

The Abbey project has previously been said to have audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Development via York would mean production would go to the Dimlington terminal rather than Easington via Tolmount, with discussions with respective site operators Perenco and Centrica.

The design, which has methanol injection, would be made more complex due to limited methanol regeneration at Dimlington.

York started up in 2013 and had been due to shut down in 2019, however Spirit Energy sanctioned a life extension which started up in 2021.

Birgitta – ETAP or Montrose

Petrogas is also mulling options for the host on its upcoming Birgitta project in the Central North Sea, with FID due next year and first gas in 2027.

The two-well project will either go to BP’s ETAP platform or Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath hub.

Mr Gulland said discussions are underway with both operators on the engineering requirements to take the production, with both having “advantages and disadvantages”.

Petrogas has not disclosed its resource estimates for the development.

The Geological Society of London has previously said a two-well development could be expected to yield 50-100 billion cubic feet of gas and 3-6 million barrels of condensate.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts