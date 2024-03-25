Petrogas mulls takeover of Spirit Energy hub for new UK gas project

Petrogas is weighing options for two new UK North Sea gas projects – including taking over an old Spirit Energy hub.

The Oman-owned operator plans to take a final investment decision on its Abbey development later this year and its Birgitta development early 2025.

For Abbey, Petrogas is considering either a tieback to Harbour Energy’s Tolmount hub, or a takeover of the York asset currently ran by Spirit Energy.

York Abbey – Petrogas eyes Spirit Energy hub

Petrogas project manager Matt Gulland addressed the OEUK share fair on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

He said: “Originally we were looking to the Tolmount platform and tying into that, but we’re now looking at an alternative platform of the York facilities which potentially we could take over from Spirit as they cease production next year.”

That would mean a third lease on life for York after multiple extensions, and would mean taking over the hub after Spirit Energy winds down next year.

Mr Gullant said economics will ultimately drive the decision for the three-well project in the Southern North Sea.

A first pilot commitment well is planned to be drilled in August this year, followed by the two others, with first gas planned in 2027.

The Abbey project has previously been said to have audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Development via York would mean production would go to the Dimlington terminal rather than Easington via Tolmount, with discussions with respective site operators Perenco and Centrica.

The design, which has methanol injection, would be made more complex due to limited methanol regeneration at Dimlington.

York started up in 2013 and had been due to shut down in 2019, however Spirit Energy sanctioned a life extension which started up in 2021.

Birgitta – ETAP or Montrose

Petrogas is also mulling options for the host on its upcoming Birgitta project in the Central North Sea, with FID due next year and first gas in 2027.

The two-well project will either go to BP’s ETAP platform or Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath hub.

Mr Gulland said discussions are underway with both operators on the engineering requirements to take the production, with both having “advantages and disadvantages”.

Petrogas has not disclosed its resource estimates for the development.

The Geological Society of London has previously said a two-well development could be expected to yield 50-100 billion cubic feet of gas and 3-6 million barrels of condensate.