Petrofac secures contract extension with ONEgas West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac secures contract extension with ONEgas West

By Mathew Perry
28/03/2024, 8:06 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac TotalEnergies
A Petrofac worker.

Energy services giant Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured a contract extension in the Southern North Sea with ONEgas West.

ONEgas West is a Shell-owned venture operated by NAM, a joint venture between Shell and Exxon.

The two-year brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract extends the previous three-year deal. Petrofac did not disclose the value of the contract extension.

Petrofac asset solutions chief operating officer Nick Shorten said the contract award demonstrates ONEgas’s continued confidence in its teams in Great Yarmouth and Aberdeen.

“We are delighted to continue to be a partner of choice, in one of our core markets,” Mr Shorten said.

The latest contract for Petrofac follows a three-year deal agreed with oil and gas supermajor TotalEnergies last year.

The agreement covered all of the French firm’s assets in the UK continental shelf.

Petrofac troubles

The contract extension comes at a time when Petrofac continues to work to stem the collapse of its share price.

The London-listed firm, which employs 8,500 people worldwide, has seen a collapse in its stock price of nearly 70% over the last six months, and down more than 25% since its last trading update in December.

Despite a run of contract awards, which have masked the issues to a degree, investor concerns have emerged around cash flow and profitability as debt and delayed collections on legacy contracts weigh it down.

In December, Petrofac said it would take a $110m write-down for 2023 on contract agreement issues.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts