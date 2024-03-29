UK energy production reaches lowest level on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK energy production reaches lowest level on record

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/03/2024, 7:22 am Updated: 29/03/2024, 8:22 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
uk energy production
The Apache Forties Delta platform.

Domestic energy production in the UK has reached the lowest level since records began in 1948.

Figures from the UK Government show oil production reached a record low during 2023, while gas production was the second lowest level on record.

Overall production was down 36% on 2010 and 66% on 1999, when UK oil production peaked.

Despite lower energy demand – down 1.6% on 2022 – UK dependency on imports increased to 41.1% in 2023, from 37.3% in 2022.

Electricity imports increased significantly on 2022, while oil and gas still accounts for around 75% of the country’s energy requirements.

Norway and the US were the main sources of energy imports in 2023.

It comes days after industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warned that, without further investment, the UK faces a steeper decline curve in its domestic production – which currently accounts for around half of Britain’s energy requirements.

The group said in its business outlook report that production levels will decline in the near terms at around 10% per year, at a faster rate than demand being reduced domestically.

That could accelerate to 15% if “investment challenges continue”.

Production drop off

While Norwegian production is environmentally cleaner than that of the UK, any further import requirements to the UK are widely expected to come via US LNG which is almost four-times worse for the environment than domestic UK gas production.

UK imports ‘record’ LNG amid growing reliance on US gas

 

In 2023 total production was 100.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent, 8.9 per cent lower than in 2022 and at a record low level in the published series, and 66 per cent lower than in 1999 when UK production peaked.

Production levels for all fuels except wind and solar are down on 2022, with coal, oil and nuclear output all at record lows. Production of oil fell by 11 per cent to a record low level, whilst natural gas fell by 10 per cent.

It comes as NGOs and other activist groups call for an end to domestic production in the North Sea, while the ruling Conservative government and opposition Labour party continue to create uncertainty for the investment environment.

The sector has had four tax changes since 2022 due to the windfall tax, while Labour – should it win power – is promising to extend the levy and slash investment allowances.

Industry leaders have repeatedly called for a more stable fiscal regime to stem the decline.

Market intelligence manager Ross Dornan said: “What we’re asking for is more stability, a more joined-up policy and a longer-term outlook, because that’s needed to give companies more confidence and certainty to move things forward.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts