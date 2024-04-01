Memorial service marks 15th anniversary of Super Puma crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Memorial service marks 15th anniversary of Super Puma crash

By Michael Behr
01/04/2024, 7:00 am
A memorial to victims of the Super Puma crash at Aberdeen's Johnston Park
A memorial to victims of the Super Puma crash at Aberdeen's Johnston Park

Family, friends and colleagues of the 16 people who died in the 2009 Super Puma crash will gather to mark the 15th anniversary of the incident.

A memorial event is scheduled for midday at Aberdeen’s Johnston Gardens, the site of the Flight 85N memorial.

UK oil and gas chaplain Michael Mair said: “We’ll be acknowledging the fact it’s been 15 years – it’s a particular time to pause and mark the time that’s passed.

“The impact of the crash continues to hold deep significance for family members, friends and colleagues and the industry.”

The Super Puma helicopter, operated by Bond, was travelling between BP’s Miller platform to Aberdeen Airport on 1 April 2009 during calm weather.

The crash took place 11 nautical miles (12.6 miles) north of Peterhead at around 2pm. Investigations found that a fatigue fracture caused the main rotor gearbox to fail, separating the rotor from the fuselage.

A total of 16 people died, 14 passengers and two crew – 12 from Scotland, three from England and one from Latvia. The majority were workers with KCA Deutag.

Mr Mair added: “That was fifteen years ago and of course it continues to affect the family members, colleagues and the industry as a whole.

“As we get to fifteen years and that length of time gets longer, there are parents who lost children who would have provided support, which is part of why we mark the service.

“Each individual family has been affected in different ways and they mark this day in different ways. And people from the Miller platform take part in the memorial, because they lost colleagues and friends.

“We as an industry pay gratitude to them.”

OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse paid his respects to the 16 men, stating: “The families, friends and colleagues who lost loved ones are always in our thoughts at this time of year as we mark the anniversary of the tragic Super Puma helicopter crash in the North Sea.

“We must never allow the passage of time to make us complacent. These men will not be forgotten, and the anniversary is another reminder of the constant vigilance we must continue to maintain towards safe operations across industry.”

