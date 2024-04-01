Memorial service marks 15th anniversary of Super Puma crash

Family, friends and colleagues of the 16 people who died in the 2009 Super Puma crash will gather to mark the 15th anniversary of the incident.

A memorial event is scheduled for midday at Aberdeen’s Johnston Gardens, the site of the Flight 85N memorial.

UK oil and gas chaplain Michael Mair said: “We’ll be acknowledging the fact it’s been 15 years – it’s a particular time to pause and mark the time that’s passed.

“The impact of the crash continues to hold deep significance for family members, friends and colleagues and the industry.”

The Super Puma helicopter, operated by Bond, was travelling between BP’s Miller platform to Aberdeen Airport on 1 April 2009 during calm weather.

The crash took place 11 nautical miles (12.6 miles) north of Peterhead at around 2pm. Investigations found that a fatigue fracture caused the main rotor gearbox to fail, separating the rotor from the fuselage.

A total of 16 people died, 14 passengers and two crew – 12 from Scotland, three from England and one from Latvia. The majority were workers with KCA Deutag.

Mr Mair added: “That was fifteen years ago and of course it continues to affect the family members, colleagues and the industry as a whole.

“As we get to fifteen years and that length of time gets longer, there are parents who lost children who would have provided support, which is part of why we mark the service.

“Each individual family has been affected in different ways and they mark this day in different ways. And people from the Miller platform take part in the memorial, because they lost colleagues and friends.

“We as an industry pay gratitude to them.”

OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse paid his respects to the 16 men, stating: “The families, friends and colleagues who lost loved ones are always in our thoughts at this time of year as we mark the anniversary of the tragic Super Puma helicopter crash in the North Sea.

“We must never allow the passage of time to make us complacent. These men will not be forgotten, and the anniversary is another reminder of the constant vigilance we must continue to maintain towards safe operations across industry.”