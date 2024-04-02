Shell says support for energy shift will wane if prices soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell says support for energy shift will wane if prices soar

Lawyers for Shell argue landmark 2021 climate ruling could have disastrous consequences as appeal gets underway.
By Bloomberg
02/04/2024, 4:51 pm
© BloombergShell court case
Shell is appealing a 2021 ruling by a Dutch court which ordered the company to cut its carbon emissions.

Support for the energy transition will wane if ordinary citizens aren’t able to keep the lights on, a lawyer for Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) argued as a crucial climate case got underway.

Lawyers for Shell said on the first day of the appeal in The Hague that a 2021 ruling ordering the oil and gas giant to slash its greenhouse gases faster had no legal basis, would be ineffective and counterproductive and could have disastrous consequences for the Netherlands.

“If people can no longer pay for their energy or that energy is no longer reliable when you press the button or want to cook food and turn on the gas stove, the support of people in the country here but also in other countries for the energy transition will be lost,” Daan Lunsingh Scheurleer, Shell’s lawyer, said in court on Tuesday.

Shell argued that when a trio of judges three years ago ruled in favour of NGO Milieudefensie and ordered that the firm must reduce emissions by 45% by 2030, it didn’t fully consider the implications for the energy transition. Shell’s lawyer said the court had failed to also take into account affordability and security of supply.

“Shell’s activities and the fossil products it sells, violates human rights. In particular the right to life,” Roger Cox, Milieudefensie’s lawyer, said in court. “Much depends on this case, both nationally and internationally.”

Shell, Milieudefensie and Milieu en Mens — a separate foundation which was allowed to join the legal proceedings — will present their arguments until Thursday, with the final day of trial on April 12. A verdict will likely come in the second half of the year.

Whoever loses the appeal can take the case to the Dutch Supreme Court.

