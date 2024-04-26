Danish helicopter operator Uni-Fly expands into offshore oil and gas flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Offshore

Danish helicopter operator Uni-Fly expands into offshore oil and gas flights

By Mathew Perry
26/04/2024, 7:45 am
© Supplied by Uni-FlyA Leonardo AW169 operated by Danish firm Uni-Fly.
A Leonardo AW169 operated by Danish firm Uni-Fly.

Danish helicopter firm Uni-Fly appears to be further expanding into offshore oil and gas operations with AW169 contracts in Spain and the Southern North Sea.

HeliHub reported Uni-Fly is providing crew change flights for the MSV Seawell support vessel in the Gulf of Cadiz.

An oil major is reportedly carrying out exploration work in the region, with the MSV Seawell in support.

The Uni-Fly Aw169 relocated from its UK base at Humberside to the area on 25 March and has been carrying out support flights from Jerez Airport since the end of March.

The contract is expected to run until the end of May, subject to customer extension.

Elsewhere, HeliHub said Uni-Fly is also providing ad hoc flight support from its Norwich base to the Hewett gas field installation in the Southern North Sea.

Oil and gas services firm Petrofac is undertaking decommissioning work at the Hewett field on behalf of its owner, Italian oil and gas firm Eni.

Eni plans to repurpose the field after it received a carbon storage licence last year as part of its plans for the Bacton Thames Net Zero project.

Uni-Fly offshore operations

The short-term contracts could herald a push by Uni-Fly to expand its operations in the oil and gas market.

The company is a member of the Heli-Offshore safety organisation and is fully compliant with the IOGP 690 standard for offshore flights, HeliHub said.

With a fleet of four Leonardo Aw169s, and certification from the UK and EU civil aviation authorities, the Danish operator could be well placed to gain further offshore work, particularly given the supply chain issues affecting the Sikorsky S-92.

Helicopter demand is also taking off in the offshore renewables sector, providing Uni-Fly with further opportunities in the North Sea.

Uni-Fly has previously flown out of Dundee Airport supporting the construction of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

