Danish helicopter operator Uni-Fly expands into offshore oil and gas flights

Danish helicopter firm Uni-Fly appears to be further expanding into offshore oil and gas operations with AW169 contracts in Spain and the Southern North Sea.

HeliHub reported Uni-Fly is providing crew change flights for the MSV Seawell support vessel in the Gulf of Cadiz.

An oil major is reportedly carrying out exploration work in the region, with the MSV Seawell in support.

The Uni-Fly Aw169 relocated from its UK base at Humberside to the area on 25 March and has been carrying out support flights from Jerez Airport since the end of March.

The contract is expected to run until the end of May, subject to customer extension.

Elsewhere, HeliHub said Uni-Fly is also providing ad hoc flight support from its Norwich base to the Hewett gas field installation in the Southern North Sea.

Oil and gas services firm Petrofac is undertaking decommissioning work at the Hewett field on behalf of its owner, Italian oil and gas firm Eni.

Eni plans to repurpose the field after it received a carbon storage licence last year as part of its plans for the Bacton Thames Net Zero project.

Uni-Fly offshore operations

The short-term contracts could herald a push by Uni-Fly to expand its operations in the oil and gas market.

The company is a member of the Heli-Offshore safety organisation and is fully compliant with the IOGP 690 standard for offshore flights, HeliHub said.

With a fleet of four Leonardo Aw169s, and certification from the UK and EU civil aviation authorities, the Danish operator could be well placed to gain further offshore work, particularly given the supply chain issues affecting the Sikorsky S-92.

Helicopter demand is also taking off in the offshore renewables sector, providing Uni-Fly with further opportunities in the North Sea.

Uni-Fly has previously flown out of Dundee Airport supporting the construction of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.