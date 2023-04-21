Repsol Sinopec lodges decom plans for Beauly, Burghley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Repsol Sinopec lodges decom plans for Beauly, Burghley

By Andrew Dykes
21/04/2023, 11:04 am Updated: 21/04/2023, 2:48 pm
© Premier Oil/ LinkedinNorth Sea decommissioning contracts
The Balmoral platform.

Plans have been submitted for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at Repsol Sinopec’s Beauly and Burghley fields.

Part of the Greater Balmoral Area, the fields secured a cessation of production approval from the North Sea Transition Authority in late 2020.

Beauly and Burghley lie south and east of the Balmoral field, respectively, in the central North Sea with output tied back via the Balmoral Floating Production Vessel (FPV) around 130 miles north east of Aberdeen.

The Balmoral FPV stopped producing at its namesake field in 2020 as the oil price crash hit economics, and Repsol Sinopec notes that wider Balmoral field decommissioning plans have already prepared and approved as of 2021.

© Supplied by RSRUK
Subsea infrastructure at Beauly, Burghley.

The FPV was later sent to the Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) facility at Frederikshavn for dismantling, despite UK yards competing for the work.

Both developments consist of single well tiebacks which will be plugged and abandoned (P&A), according to plans filed with regulator Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

In Burghley’s case infrastructure includes a 10km 10” multiphase production pipeline with a piggybacked 4” gas lift pipeline. Subsea controls and chemicals were provided by an electro‐hydraulic umbilical from the FPV. Plans also account for the removal of the wellhead and skid valve.

Rockrose also holds a 41% minority stake in the licence.

Beauly lies around 5km from the Balmoral FPV location and was connected by a 6” production pipeline with a piggybacked 2” gas lift pipeline. NEO Energy holds a 21.9% stake in the field.

Total tonnage recovered to shore is estimated at just under 500 tonnes in the case of Burghley, and just under 600 tonnes for Beauly.

According to the filings subsea removals at both sites could begin as early as the second half of 2025, while well abandonment work would begin in 2026. Final close out is aimed for the latter half of 2026.

Repsol Sinopec said no other nearby facilities listed above are understood to be affected by its plans but, it planned to contact other operators “to investigate any benefits and cost savings available through co-operation and alignment of decommissioning activities.”

While decommissioning is on the cards, structures around the Balmoral area have also been tipped as a potential carbon storage reservoir for future CCS plans.

