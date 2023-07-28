Shell waiting on regulator to approve next stage of Brent decom plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Shell waiting on regulator to approve next stage of Brent decom plan

By Hamish Penman
28/07/2023, 7:40 am Updated: 28/07/2023, 8:04 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShellBrent Charlie Shell
Brent Charlie is the last platform still to be removed at the iconic namesake oilfield.

The boss of Shell (LON: SHEL) has given an update on the supermajor’s plans for decommissioning the iconic Brent Charlie platform.

Proposals for the next stage of removing the structure and shutting down the field are currently with the government awaiting approval, company chief executive Wael Sawan told journalists on Thursday.

As such any timelines for the formal closure of Brent are not currently in the company’s hands, he added, as it waits for the go ahead from regulator OPRED.

The UK Government has approved plans to remove the topsides of the Charlie – which are not expected to take place this year.

However the firm is awaiting news on whether the platform’s legs (and those of Bravo and Delta), a subject of contention with the European body OSPAR to protect the seabed, will be approved.

Shell seeks to leave the legs of the Bravo, Charlie and Delta in place, though the UK regulator recently told OSPAR countries it would not do so.

Stability Shell © Shell
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Mr Sawan did confirm it is “the end of an era” though, echoing comments made this week by a senior figure in Shell’s decom team.

Brent Charlie is the sole remaining structure on the legendary field, from which the Brent crude benchmark takes its name.

Over the years the Brent Alpha, Bravo and Delta have all been removed and brought ashore by Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit vessel for scrapping.

With production from the field, which has yielded over 3 billion barrels of oil, having ceased in 2021, the clock is now ticking for the Brent Charlie too, and it will soon leave the Northern North Sea, its home for over 40 years.

Shell Brent legs © Shell
The Brent Charlie during a storm in 1988.

Mr Sawan said: “On the Brent Charlie it is indeed the end of an era, and credit to the team in the UK and in our facilities that has so far safely decommissioned the majority of the asset base.

“Brent Charlie is awaiting approval of the decommissioning programme – hopefully that will come soon. Once we get that approval, we will be able to move; it’s not in our hands, it’s in the hands of the regulator. That is what will determine the timeline.”

The end of a giant

In 2021, to mark the end of oil and gas flows from Brent, Shell released a short film documenting the life and times of the field.

It captured the final days of production on the Brent Charlie platform and detailed how the asset came to the UK’s rescue, coming as it did in the wake of a major energy crisis in the 1970s.

A host of well-known industry faces make an appearance in the documentary including Aberdeen oil and gas tycoon Sir Ian Wood and former chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, Deirdre Michie.

