Well-Safe launches new global consultancy business

Well-Safe Solutions has announced the creation of a new business line aimed at deploying its well engineering and project management talent worldwide.

Well-Safe Resources forms a new a new function within the Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning specialist which it says will help clients around the world with their wells challenges.

The service line will see the company assist clients with outsourced engineering scopes, embedding specialist Well-Safe Solutions personnel within operators and providing bespoke plug and abandonment (P&A) decommissioning assets where appropriate.

Leading the new division will be experienced team leader and recruitment advisor Steve Combe, who brings over 15 years of experience in North Sea, Falklands and West African operations.

The company, which celebrates its sixth anniversary this month, now has more than 380 employees and operates internationally from its Aberdeen offices.

Well-Safe’s main assets include three specialist rigs focused on P&A services – the Well-Safe Guardian and Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rigs and Well-Safe Protector jack-up rig – which support well decommissioning operations around the world.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Combe said he was “delighted” to be joining the team during an important period of development.

“Well plug and abandonment activity is a specialist field with unique challenges, requiring the right mix of technical expertise, talent and ingenuity,” he noted.

“A company’s greatest asset is its people and I’m confident that we can build upon the solid foundations established to date to continue to recruit, retain and deploy some of the industry’s brightest minds on rewarding well plug and decommissioning projects worldwide.

Director of strategy and commercial, Chris Hay, added: “Steve’s appointment is a key aspect of our vision to be the industry’s trusted well decommissioning service partner of choice.

“Well-Safe Resources will bolster our existing ability to provide clients with flexible, collaborative project management and engineering support as required.

“Our expansion into this space has followed client feedback and market research, which demonstrates clear demand for a Tier 1 well decommissioning provider to step into this sector.”

It follows a series of contract wins and overseas expansion for the group, which includes the creation of a new Australian business.

Headed by industry veteran Massimo Delia from an office in Perth, Western Australia, the new division aims to target a $40.5 billion opportunity as the country looks to P&A over 1,000 offshore wells in the coming years.