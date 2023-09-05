Sureclean unveils new solar powered and mobile NORM facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Sureclean unveils new solar powered and mobile NORM facility

By Hamish Penman
05/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 05/09/2023, 7:14 am
Sureclean CEO Simon Gibb.

North-east firm Sureclean has cut the ribbon on a “first of its kind” system for cleaning up industrial waste from the energy industry.

Located at the company’s 5-acre base in Oldmeldrum, the NORM – naturally occurring radioactive material – decontamination facility has been purpose-built to target the burgeoning decommissioning market.

Costing in the region of £1.25 million, the system is believed to be the only one in the world to be powered by green energy, in this case solar.

It forms a key part of Sureclean’s ambition to strengthen its capabilities and bring wider environmental benefits to the global energy industry.

The company has over 80 years of combined management experience delivering multi-skilled industrial cleaning services, and recently unveiled a raft of new hires.

Vital to Sureclean’s objectives is the ability to deliver NORM decontamination projects both onshore and offshore, as well as locally and globally.

Company chief executive Simon Gibb said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of our newly licensed NORM decontamination facility, the only mobile facility of its kind in the region as well as the largest licensed NORM management base in the area to be run by solar power.

“This diversification in our service offering has allowed us to skilfully plug a gap in the market with our new purpose-built facility structured in such a way that we can transfer our equipment, resources and infrastructure to any offshore site or onshore base anywhere in the world.”

NORM is created in the oil production process and can be deposited in the form of scale, sand, wax and sludge.

Sureclean’s team provides consultation, project management and guidance on all aspects of NORM management from detection, containment and control to descaling, processing and disposal.

The company’s new facility means it will be able to safely remove scale build ups and deposits from downhole and topside process equipment, like tubulars, pipe work, valves, spools, tanks and vessels.

Mr Gibb added: “By investing in specialist technology and employing highly trained experts, we have developed the appropriate safe operating procedures to efficiently reduce or remove the NORM residue in line with industry standards and government regulations, as well as ensuring we support environmental sustainability and waste reduction.”

