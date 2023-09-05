Sureclean unveils new solar powered and mobile NORM facility

North-east firm Sureclean has cut the ribbon on a “first of its kind” system for cleaning up industrial waste from the energy industry.

Located at the company’s 5-acre base in Oldmeldrum, the NORM – naturally occurring radioactive material – decontamination facility has been purpose-built to target the burgeoning decommissioning market.

Costing in the region of £1.25 million, the system is believed to be the only one in the world to be powered by green energy, in this case solar.

It forms a key part of Sureclean’s ambition to strengthen its capabilities and bring wider environmental benefits to the global energy industry.

The company has over 80 years of combined management experience delivering multi-skilled industrial cleaning services, and recently unveiled a raft of new hires.

Vital to Sureclean’s objectives is the ability to deliver NORM decontamination projects both onshore and offshore, as well as locally and globally.

Company chief executive Simon Gibb said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of our newly licensed NORM decontamination facility, the only mobile facility of its kind in the region as well as the largest licensed NORM management base in the area to be run by solar power.

“This diversification in our service offering has allowed us to skilfully plug a gap in the market with our new purpose-built facility structured in such a way that we can transfer our equipment, resources and infrastructure to any offshore site or onshore base anywhere in the world.”

NORM is created in the oil production process and can be deposited in the form of scale, sand, wax and sludge.

Sureclean’s team provides consultation, project management and guidance on all aspects of NORM management from detection, containment and control to descaling, processing and disposal.

The company’s new facility means it will be able to safely remove scale build ups and deposits from downhole and topside process equipment, like tubulars, pipe work, valves, spools, tanks and vessels.

Mr Gibb added: “By investing in specialist technology and employing highly trained experts, we have developed the appropriate safe operating procedures to efficiently reduce or remove the NORM residue in line with industry standards and government regulations, as well as ensuring we support environmental sustainability and waste reduction.”