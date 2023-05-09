Diamond Offshore wins $212m contracts in North Sea and US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore wins $212m contracts in North Sea and US

The Ocean Patriot, released early from its Apache North Sea contract, is off to work for Repsol Sinopec.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/05/2023, 8:44 am Updated: 09/05/2023, 8:44 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
The Ocean Patriot
The Ocean Patriot

Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) has won a flurry of deals in the UK North Sea and US Gulf of Mexico worth a combined $212m.

The Ocean Patriot, which Apache decided to release early, has won work with Repsol Sinopec with a two-well contract starting in September and due to end in Q4.

Currently set to wrap up with Apache in July, Diamond CEO Bernie Wolford said that “a potential second new contract currently under negotiation would fill out the remaining availability in 2023 and keep the rig contracted through the winter season”.

A deal for the vessel was struck with Apache in May 2022, and it had been due to carry out work in the Beryl area until August 2024.

But Apache opted to cut the contract for the Ocean Patriot rig short –  incurring a $12.4 million hit in the process – with the US-headquartered firm blaming the North Sea windfall tax.

Elsewhere, the Ocean Endeavour rig has been awarded an extension covering two wells, lasting 120 days with its current client Shell, due to end in Q4 2024.

The huge Ocean Greatwhite semisubmersible has also had its first option well exercised with BP in the West of Shetland, with an estimated 60 day duration.

That option is expected to begin mid-January after completion of its current five-well period.

In the US Gulf, the Ocean Blackhawk has landed a one-year contract with a one-year priced option with Anadarko Petroleum, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental, due to begin in Q4 of this year.

It all comes amid surging demand for offshore drillers, like US-listed Diamond Offshore, on the back of the Russia-induced global energy security crisis.

Mr Wolford said: “Securing work at significantly improved dayrates with quality customers further demonstrates the value our crews and assets are delivering.

“These awards reflect the continued strength of both the drillship and semisubmersible markets and our ability to capture meaningful upside as our rigs become available.”

Diamond Offshore reported its first quarter 2023 results today, with income of $7.2m on revenues of $232m.

