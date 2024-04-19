COSLPioneer arrives at Ettrick for decommissioning work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

COSLPioneer arrives at Ettrick for decommissioning work

By Michael Behr
19/04/2024, 10:27 am
© Supplied by COSL DrillingThe COSLPioneer rig left Norway in early March.
The COSLPioneer rig left Norway in early March.

COSL’s semisubmersible oil rig COSLPioneer has arrived at CNOOC’s (TSX: CNU) Ettrick field to perform a five-well plug and abandonment campaign.

Vessel tracking data shows that the Singapore-flagged rig reached the field in the early hours of Friday 19th April.

The vessel was previously contracted on Ithaca’s Captain field in the outer Moray Firth. Since early February, the rig has been in Norway since undertaking surveys.

The Ettrick field, along with the nearby Blackbird field, are based around 75 miles northeast of Aberdeen. Both ceased production in June 2016 and are in the process of being decommissioned.

The COSLPioneer is a semi-submersible drilling rig specifically designed to operate in the North Sea and difficult weather and water up to 2,500 feet deep.

The vessel is expected to head back to the Norwegian sector in the second quarter of 2025 where it will work for Equinor under a contract for two years, with further extension options available.

Its sister rig, the COSLInnovator, is also heading to UK waters from Norway for a multi-well drilling campaign with Serica Energy.

The group hired the rig to drill four production wells in its Triton Area, with the first being a sidetrack of an existing well at the Bittern field.

Recommended for you

Tags