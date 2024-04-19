COSLPioneer arrives at Ettrick for decommissioning work

COSL’s semisubmersible oil rig COSLPioneer has arrived at CNOOC’s (TSX: CNU) Ettrick field to perform a five-well plug and abandonment campaign.

Vessel tracking data shows that the Singapore-flagged rig reached the field in the early hours of Friday 19th April.

The vessel was previously contracted on Ithaca’s Captain field in the outer Moray Firth. Since early February, the rig has been in Norway since undertaking surveys.

The Ettrick field, along with the nearby Blackbird field, are based around 75 miles northeast of Aberdeen. Both ceased production in June 2016 and are in the process of being decommissioned.

The COSLPioneer is a semi-submersible drilling rig specifically designed to operate in the North Sea and difficult weather and water up to 2,500 feet deep.

The vessel is expected to head back to the Norwegian sector in the second quarter of 2025 where it will work for Equinor under a contract for two years, with further extension options available.

Its sister rig, the COSLInnovator, is also heading to UK waters from Norway for a multi-well drilling campaign with Serica Energy.

The group hired the rig to drill four production wells in its Triton Area, with the first being a sidetrack of an existing well at the Bittern field.