Harding: Taqa faces decom conundrum with three-legged platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Harding: Taqa faces decom conundrum with three-legged platform

By Allister Thomas
19/04/2024, 7:55 am Updated: 19/04/2024, 9:57 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
taqa harding
TAQA's Harding installation lies 200 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

TAQA is looking for a solution to a big challenge in the removal and disposal of its three-legged Harding platform in the North Sea.

Its design means traditional methods of removal for the jack-up – reverse installation (jack-down and sail-away) or alternative removal such as a heavy lift – may not be available.

Both of these options present challenges, as TAQA decommissioning project manager Malcolm McCrombie set out at an OEUK sharefair event last month.

It comes as TAQA expects to dish out the Engineering, Procurement, Removal and Disposal (EPRD) contract for Harding next year.

Jack down?

After construction in Korea, the Harding rig was transported to Norway via a heavy-lift vessel then towed into position, around 200 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The jack-up was “locked-in” to its upper positioning upon installation in the 1990s and the ballast and jacking system have since been decommissioned.

It means the rig cannot be “jacked-down” and towed away, as might usually be the case, unless the ballast and jacking systems were replaced or reinstated in-situ.

taqa harding © Supplied by TAQA
Graphic from Harding facilities removal project document.

TAQA said the “significant challenges” involving that means the firm wishes to avoid any removal options requiring those systems.

There are also considerable issues linked to the reliability of the hull’s buoyancy. A report produced by TAQA in November said the Hull has only been inspected for support of the topside structures, and therefore has lost its “ship classification” compliance to be towed away.

Single lift?

The rig is also not designed for modular removal – and its triangular shape makes it a challenge for traditional heavy lifters like Heerema and Allseas.

That could mean a requirement for the rig to shed weight and there could be “piecemeal” opportunities for the removal, according to Mr McCrombie.

Last year, decom project director David Wilson described Harding as having a “highly unusual design and configuration, based as it is on a three-legged jack-up rig structure, which makes it challenging to deploy conventional removal techniques”.

Other solutions

The firm has been seeking innovative supply chain solutions to the Harding challenge, with a planned cessation of production date of Q2 2027 currently mooted.

Well abandonment is scheduled to take place from 2025 – 2027, then “de-energisation activities” and disembarking workers from the platfor, is planned for completion by Q2 2028.

The removal window is expected to be no earlier than Q2 2028.

Harding was installed in 1995 with a 35-year design life. TotalEnergies is a 30% project partner.

Recommended for you

Tags