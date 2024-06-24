TAQA’s North Cormorant platform reaches cessation of production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

TAQA’s North Cormorant platform reaches cessation of production

By Mathew Perry
24/06/2024, 4:54 pm Updated: 24/06/2024, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by TAQAnorth sea weight
Taqa's North Cormorant platform.

North Sea operator TAQA has ended production at its North Cormorant platform, ahead of its decommissioning after 42 years of operations.

Posting on social media, TAQA offshore installation manager Mike McDonald said the North Cormorant platform ceased producing at 07:45am on Saturday, 22 June.

Gary Gray, the longest-serving crew member on the North Cormorant, was given the honour of closing in the last well to signify the milestone, Mr McDonald said.

The North Cormorant first produced oil on the 14 February, 1982, delivering 641 million barrels of oil from fields including Causeway, Fionn, Otter and the Eider.

Mr McDonald said the TAQA team today closed the production phase of its operation on North Cormorant and transitioned to the “de-energisation and disembarkation” stage”.

The North Cormorant platform
Taqa’s North Cormorant platform

This “crucial phase” will ensure the platform and its associated systems are safely prepared for their eventual removal by contractor Allseas, Mr McDonald said.

“The crews support and dedication has been instrumental in getting us to this point,” he said.

“We appreciate the hard work and commitment, and we will continue to rely on this as we move through the next phase of the North Cormorant’s life cycle.”

TAQA North Sea decommissioning

The cessation of production (COP) at North Cormorant comes shortly after TAQA achieved the same milestone at the Tern platform in March.

It comes as the Emirati state-owned oil company ramps up its decommissioning activity as it prepares to reach COP at all of its UK North Sea platforms by the end of 2027.

Elsewhere, TAQA is also progressing decommissioning work at its Harding, Cormorant Alpha and Brae Alpha platforms.

taqa decommissioning © Supplied by TAQA
The Brae Bravo jacket lift in June 2022

In 2021, TAQA completed the removal of the Brae Bravo topsides in what the company called a “landmark moment” for the North Sea offshore sector.

Across the UKCS, TAQA estimates it has one of the largest decommissioning scopes of any North Sea operator over the next five years.

