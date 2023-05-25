Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Taskforce targeting tough to crack North Sea gas pockets

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Hartshead North Sea
An unmanned gas platform in the Southern North Sea.

An energy sector taskforce has set its sights on unlocking difficult to produce gas fields in the Southern North Sea.

Part of the wider Gas Transition Sector Council, the Tight Gas Workgroup is aiming to secure reserves that have, to date, proved a tough nut to crack.

It features some of the Southern North Sea’s biggest names, including Spirit Energy, Perenco and IOG (LON: IOG), and runs workshops to allow members to share learnings.

Tight gas reservoirs are those that cannot be produced economically using conventional methods, meaning advanced techniques are needed to make them viable.

Technological strides in recent years have given life to previously untenable projects, and the UK’s thirst for energy supplies mean operators are exploring all avenues.

Jose Patroni, senior reservoir engineer at Spirit Energy, and co-chairman of the Tight Gas Workgroup, said: “In the first workshop, which was held in December, the first hydraulically fractured well at Cygnus was presented a case study by Neptune Energy. There are some very interesting hydraulic fracturing modelling that was carried out to mitigate some of the risks of that operation, and that was shared with the group. There was also information on the optimisation that was achieved through collaborating on the logistics for a campaign.

“Another workshop was held in April, where a case study was presented of the most recent infill well on Spirit’s Chiswick field, and the lessons learned from that. There was also discussion about the North Sea Transition Authority’s fractured well database, which is a collection of information that operators have provided, and that relates to hydraulic fracking.

“We’re just looking to see if we can overcome a couple confidentiality concerns and see what information can be shared with the workgroup, so there’s more to come from that in the future, and another workshop is scheduled for next month.”

The Gas Transition Sector Council has been set up to promote collaboration and optimise production in the Southern North Sea.

It also seeks to attract investment to the basin, and to promote local skills opportunities as the region goes through the energy transition.

Julian Manning, chief executive of Paradigm and Gas Transition Sector Council chairman, said: “Southern North Sea gas is really important today for a number of reasons. It is the enabler for the carbon capture opportunities, and it also supports jobs, not just in this region but around the UK.

“Our gas demand, for the next 20 years anyway, isn’t going away, and if we import LNG, then it has twice the carbon impact of domestic production. It’s much lower carbon if we can get it from our own backyard.”

