Teal West field gets green light from UK environmental regulator

Anasuria Hibiscus’ Teal West oil and gas field in the North Sea has been given the green light from one of the UK’s two offshore regulators.

Environmental watchdog OPRED has given consent for the project after reviewing its environmental statement.

Production and development consents from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) are expected to follow “in due course”.

Set to be developed via a subsea tieback to the Anasuria FPSO around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, Teal West is expected to start drilling this year ahead of first oil in 2024.

The Teal and Teal South fields already produce as part of the Anasuria cluster linked to the FPSO of the same name.

Hibiscus said the West field is expected to have a production life of 10 years and, in a high production case, could reach a total of 10.4 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of gas.

The development is initially planned as a single production well, followed potentially by two further wells for water injection and production.

According to project timelines, the injection well would be drilled in 2025-26 and the second projection well would follow in 2027.

The operator had been allied with NEO Energy, which held a 30% stake in Licence P2535, to develop the field.

However, it revealed in annual filings last year that NEO made the decision to withdraw from the licence last July.

The move, which saw NEO return its stake in the licence without compensation, left Hibiscus as the 100% owner and operator – and still keen to progress the development.