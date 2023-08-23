Appraisal drilling at Ithaca K2 prospect ongoing with results expected in ‘next few weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Appraisal drilling at Ithaca K2 prospect ongoing with results expected in ‘next few weeks’

By Hamish Penman
23/08/2023, 12:30 pm Updated: 23/08/2023, 4:54 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Stena DrillingIthaca Energy (LON: ITH) confirmed more details about reserves at K2 are in the offing after a “drilling success” at the prospect.
The Stena Spey rig which spudded K2. Supplied by Stena Drilling

The results of a hotly-anticipated North Sea exploration well are due to be released in the “next few weeks”.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) confirmed more details about reserves at K2 are in the offing after a “drilling success” at the prospect.

Last month the company announced that it had found oil and gas at the field – located in Block 22/14c of the Central North Sea – touting “encouraging well results”.

Sidetrack appraisal drilling is currently in progress at K2 as Ithaca, which holds a 50% working interest in in the prospect, seeks to firm up reserve estimates.

Investment banking giant Jefferies expects results from the exploration well to be released next month.

© Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (793484a)<br />K2, Pakistan<br />K2, the Second Highest Mountain in the World, Pakistan – Nov 2006

Speaking in the wake of the release of Ithaca’s half-year results on Wednesday, group chairman Gilad Myerson said: “We’re very happy to announce exploration drilling success at K2, our second exploration drilling out over the last few years. We had Fotla that you may recall in 2021, and now K2.

“We are in the process of the sidetrack appraisal and we’ll hopefully be able to announce details over the next few weeks.”

Drilling at K2, situated in water depths of about 90 metres, got underway in June using the Stena Spey rig.

According to independent estimates from advisory firm Envoi, K2 has estimated resource potential of 102 million barrels of oil equivalent, via numerous geological targets on the block.

© Supplied by Repsol Sinopec Resou
A tie-back to the Montrose platform (pictured) is thought to be the most likely option for k2. North Sea.

The prospect was also included on Wood Mackenzie’s coveted list of wells to watch last year.

Ithaca acquired its stake in K2 as part of a deal for Summit Exploration and Production – Dana Petroleum owns the remaining 50%.

It lies to the south-west of Harbour Energy’s Everest gas field and north-west of the decommissioned Huntington oilfield.

A tie-back to Repsol Sinopec’s Montrose hub, in which Ithaca has an interest, is thought by analyusts to be the “most likely” development option for K2.

In a research note, rig analytics group Esgian said: “The joint venture decided to drill the K2 prospect in January and hired Stena Drilling’s 5,000-ft semisub, Stena Spey, in February 2023. The rig left Scapa Flow to begin drilling operations in the North Sea in early June. On 26 July 2023, Ithaca announced successful exploration drilling at the K2 prospect together with the decision to proceed with follow on appraisal drilling.

“Results from the appraisal sidetrack are expected during September and will provide further data to determine a recoverable resource estimate and future development activity. The K2 prospect is part of the company’s strategy targeting opportunities close to existing infrastructure to maximise value.”

