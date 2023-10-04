Repsol Sinopec cancels Tain North Sea project, blow to i3’s ‘Serenity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Repsol Sinopec cancels Tain North Sea project, blow to i3’s ‘Serenity’

The move casts doubt over i3 Energy's "Serenity" prospect, which was hoped to be unitised with Tain.
By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 11:24 am
The Bleo Holm FPSO

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has cancelled its Tain oil project which was planned for the UK North Sea.

As recently as May this year, partner Viaro Energy said Tain would be developed through Repsol Sinopec’s Bleo Holm vessel, with first oil in 2025.

However in a statement, Repsol Sinopec, which operates the project, confirmed it has been dropped.

“Together with our joint venture partner RockRose (owned by Viaro), we have decided we will not develop the Tain field,” said a spokesperson.

“The Tain development is no longer an active project and the joint venture partners no longer hold the licence.”

It’s understood the decision comes as the Tain licence, 50-50 owned by Repsol Sinopec and Viaro, came to the end of its second term on September 22.

Repsol Sinopec and Viaro allowed it to lapse after carrying out a study, which concluded the field was no longer attractive due to risks around its recovery factor and uncertainty on the life span of nearby infrastructure.

Serenity 

The move casts an uncertain shadow over the future of the nearby Serenity project, which i3 Energy (AIM: I3E), based in Aberdeenshire, had hoped to unitise with Tain and develop through the Bleo Holm.

Serenity, once hailed as a 100 million-barrel “company maker”, last year had disappointing appraisal results with hydrocarbons “not present” at the well.

Despite that, i3 said there was still a way forward for the project at the time – which could still be the case even with RSRUK and Viaro exiting.

It’s understood work has been underway for some time to advance a solution for the Blake/ Tain / Serenity area, but this has made little progress.

With the acreage now unlicenced, additional options for the field may become available with new partners,

i3 Energy and Europa Oil and Gas, the latter owning 25% of Serenity, are in talks with the NSTA and other parties to explore the remaining potential of the area.

Europa said in January that it hoped to reach a unitisation deal with Repsol Sinopec early in 2023.

Tain

A small oil project in the Moray Firth, the 10 million-barrel Tain project had been in FID doldrums for years.

Repsol Sinopec submitted a development plan in 2020 to the regulator, which has since been approved.

Though this latest decision hasn’t been clarified by Repsol Sinopec, it comes amid a backdrop of lower oil prices since 2022, a high tax environment in the UK and the Serenity well results.

Repsol Sinopec had 50% of the project as operator, with Viaro holding the remainder.

Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti said: “Despite the initial optimistic prognosis and the best efforts of the RockRose and Repsol Sinopec teams, we have not been able to find a feasible way forward to develop the Tain field.

“This is one of the many ways in which the EPL is limiting our ability to maximise the potential of UKCS assets, which is impacting the financial viability of both existing and prospective developments.”

 

