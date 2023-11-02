Petrogas set to drill pair of UK gas targets

Petrogas has set out plans to drill a pair of gas targets in the UK North Sea.

The Oman-based operator has hired the Noble Resilient rig for the Abbey discovery and Baker exploration prospect, which it farmed into last year.

Noble said the two-well deal is expected to last a minimum of 120 days at a rate of $133,000 per day, and is expected to start in Q3 2024.

Petrogas farmed into the prospects in the Southern North Sea last year from Cornerstone Resources.

Abbey, in licence P2582, has audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Baker, in P2433, has a competent persons report last year citing 56 billion cubic feet of prospective resources.

Petrogas operates both assets, owning 85% of Abbey and 70% of Baker.

It comes hot off the heels of the same rig, then called the Maersk Resilient, carrying out a successful appraisal of the Petrogas Birgitta discovery in the UK last year.

Petrogas told Energy Voice that Birgitta is in concept select stage, which it hopes to finalise around the end of this year.

Last year the firm said it hoped to develop the find “within the next three years” following the appraisal campaign.

Petrogas has not disclosed its own estimates for the development, or which tie-back option it may favour.

Previous plans for the field have mooted the Repsol Resources Montrose platform and BP’s ETAP as potential offtake options.

Elsewhere in the North Sea, Noble won a 15-month contract extension with TotalEnergies for the Noble Reacher in Denmark, taking it to July 2025.