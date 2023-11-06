Equinor makes gas discovery at Gina Krog field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Equinor makes gas discovery at Gina Krog field

By Mathew Perry
06/11/2023, 11:49 am
© Supplied by EquinorGina Krog
Equinor's Gina Krog platform.

Equinor has made a commercially viable gas discovery near the Gina Krog field in the North Sea, with production to potentially start as early as this year.

Equinor estimated the recoverable volumes within the “small” discovery to be between 5 and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Norwegian state-owned firm considers the discovery commercially viable, partly because it can make use of existing infrastructure on the Gina Krog platform.

“The well has been drilled as a development well with exploration target, and the plan is to put the well into production during the fourth quarter of 2023,” Equinor said in a statement.

The company said  preparations have already been carried out on Gina Krog so the well can start production quickly.

Equinor senior vice president for field life extension Camilla Salthe said the discovery will help extend the lifetime of Gina Krog and strengthen its profitability.

“It will quickly bring new gas to Europe with good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production. Gina Krog is already electrified and has spare capacity,” Ms Salthe said.

“This shows how important it is to explore in mature areas on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

Ms Salthe said the discovery was an important one for the entire Sleipner area.

First discovered in 1974 and previously known as Dagny, the Gina Krog field is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Sleipner and came on stream in June 2017.

Drilled by the Noble Lloyd Noble rig, Equinor is the operator of the well (58.7%) with KUFPEC (30%) and PGNiG Upstream (11.3%) as partners.

Gina Krog central to Eirin plans

Equinor also recently announced a £300 million plan to develop the Eirin gas field using the Gina Krog platform.

Equinor said the development will extend Gina Krog’s productive life from 2029 to 2036.

The company estimates recoverable reserves in the Eirin field, discovered in 1978, at 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is gas.

 

