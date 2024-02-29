Viaro Energy acquires 100% interest in West of Shetland licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Viaro Energy acquires 100% interest in West of Shetland licence

Viaro Energy previously held a 50% stake in the P2539 licence after it acquired Spark Exploration last year.
By Mathew Perry
29/02/2024, 12:05 pm
© Supplied by Viaro Energyviaro windfall tax
Viaro Energy holds non-operated stakes in several UK assets, including the Shell Nelson field.

Independent North Sea operator Viaro Energy has acquired a 100% working interest in a West of Shetland licence.

The London-based firm said it now holds 100% of licence P2593 in the West of Shetland through its wholly owned subsidiary, RockRose Energy.

The licence includes the Tuck gas discovery, estimated to contain 87 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The licence also includes 50% interest in each of the Boulmer, Cherry and Sammy exploration prospects.

Viaro plans to develop Tuck first, at an estimated £208m cost to reach first gas by 2028.

viaro spark energy © Supplied by Spark Exploration
A map including the Tuck prospect West of Shetland.

The project forms part of an overall £500m investment Viaro is set to make in the UK sector.

Viaro Energy chief executive officer Francesco Mazzagatti said the West of Shetland continues to be a strategic hub for exploration opportunities, and the Tuck discovery could hold “considerable resources”.

“The licence’s proximity to our existing assets in the Greater Laggan Area offers important potential for extending the life of the infrastructure, including the Shetland Gas Plant,” he said.

viaro windfall tax © Supplied by Viaro Energy
Francesco Mazzagatti, Viaro Energy.

“The work programme will also focus on exploring electrification and other technological innovations to reduce emissions in the area.”

Viaro Energy plans

Viaro first acquired a 50% stake in the P2593 licence last year after it completed a takeover of Spark Exploration. Cambo operator Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) held the other 50%.

The operator embarked on a spree of deals in 2023, including picking up a 15% stake in the Bressay field and EnQuest Producer FPSO and a farm-in to several fields held by Hartshead Resources.

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Viaro.

The company is embroiled in a lawsuit with North Sea operator TAQA and has encountered delays and cancellations at some of its projects.

Overall, Mr Mazzagatti remains confident in the company’s long term future in the North Sea, and last year called for the UK to continue issuing new oil and gas licences until the year 2035.

