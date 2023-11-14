Kaefer contractors at Shell operated Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants set to strike

Around 150 Kaefer contractors based at Shell-operated energy plants in Fife and Aberdeenshire have voted to take a week of strike action in a dispute over a cost-of-living payment.

Unite Scotland said 75% of the maintenance and repair contractors based at the Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids and St Fergus gas plants supported striking between November 27 and December 4 following a ballot.

In addition, the union said a continuous overtime ban will be in effect for 12 weeks commencing with the start of the strike action.

Unite said the dispute centres on the contractor Kaefer not providing a cost-of-living payment for 2023.

The union said the Kaefer workers are covered by the National Agreement for Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) and received a pay increase of 2.5% for the year.

However, while other workers covered by the NAECI secured a supplementary cost-of-living payment of an extra £1 for every hour worked between January and June this year and 75 pence for each hour worked from July, the Mossmorran and St Fergus Kaefr employees did not.

Union blames Shell for dispute

Unite blamed the operator Shell (LON: SHEL) for the stand-off, pointing to the oil giant’s billions in profits this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Kaefer had left union members with “no option but to take strike action”.

“The company along with the operator Shell, who ultimately funds any deal, have refused to make our members any offer never mind a fair one,” Ms Graham said.

“Shell is awash with money and is experiencing a multi-billion pound profit bonanza, funding a cost of living increase for our members would not even scratch the surface of its profits.”

Unite industrial officer Bob MacGregor said the Kaefer contractors “deserve a fair pay rise” as Shell are “amassing billions in profit”.

Mr MacGregor said the union would not rule out taking further action unless “Kaefer get back round the negotiating table to make our members a cost of living payment”.

Unite said the Kaefer contractors involved include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistants and mechanical supervisors.

“Without these essential workers production at the Mossmorran (Natural Gas Liquids) plant and St Fergus gas plant would be severely impacted, and could not be operated safely,” Unite said in a statement.

Energy Voice has contacted Shell and Kaefer for comment.