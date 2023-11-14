Reabold finds ‘material deficiencies’ in latest ouster attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold finds ‘material deficiencies’ in latest ouster attempt

By Andrew Dykes
14/11/2023, 1:17 pm Updated: 14/11/2023, 1:22 pm
© ReaboldReabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources has hit back at a shareholder group’s latest attempt to oust its leadership, pointing to a series of ‘material deficiencies’ in due process.

A group led by Kamran Sattar of Portillion Capital – who has made numerous takeover attempts of Reabold (AIM: RBD) in the past – launched a new bid in early November, claiming his cohort has “lost all confidence” in the company’s board.

A letter sent on behalf of 13 shareholders representing around 7.84% of the company’s share capital – referred to as the Pershing nominees – pointed to a series of issues, including the recent sale of West of Shetland-focused Corallian Energy to Shell.

The requisition notice also proposed several resolutions including the removal of Reabold’s co-CEO Sachin Oza, and to oust senior management from their director positions.

In their place, Mr Sattar was proposed as chairman, while Andrea Cattaneo – founder of Africa-focused Zenith Energy Ltd – would become CEO.

It sought a shareholder vote on the proposals as part of a requisition meeting within 28 days.

However, on Tuesday Reabold issued a formal statement on the matter, reporting that the documentation it received “contains several material deficiencies” and is therefore “not a valid requisition notice” under section 303 of the Companies Act.

Reabold said it did not wish to deny “any member the right to convene a general meeting under the Act” but that any attempt should be balanced “against due and proper process”.

It said the notice in question included “specific invalid resolutions” proposed by the shareholders which would raise “complex legal challenges” for the company.

With respect to Mr Oza, it said the company’s articles of association do not give shareholders the authority to appoint or remove individual directors from management roles, and that the proposal is therefore not “a valid binding” resolution.

Other demands, including that Mr Oza and CFO Chris Connolly be appointed as directors, were also found to be invalid owing to there having been no prior discussions with each candidate.

“A valid requisition notice of this nature must, under the articles, enclose a notice of willingness to act from each proposed director. No such notices were enclosed.” Reabold said.

Finally, as of Tuesday, the company said it had only received an electronic copy of the notice, as opposed to a hard copy as required by the company’s articles.

Reabold said it had informed the group of the actions it needs to take to call a valid meeting and has invited Pershing to procure that a valid request under section 303 of the Act is submitted.

“If and when the Company receives a valid requisition notice from Pershing, the Board will respond to it in accordance with the Act and will share its views on the proposals with shareholders.

In the meantime, it advised shareholders to take no action.

