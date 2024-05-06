UK and Scottish governments ‘sleepwalking’ on future of Grangemouth refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

UK and Scottish governments ‘sleepwalking’ on future of Grangemouth refinery

By PA
06/05/2024, 7:19 am
© Shutterstock / orxyIneos grangemouth fine
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Both of Scotland’s governments have been accused of “sleepwalking towards disaster” on protecting the future of Scotland’s only oil refinery.

Scottish Labour have urged the UK and Scottish governments to get around the table to discuss the future of the Grangemouth refinery.

Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – confirmed last year that the complex would operate as normal until at least spring 2025, when it would be transitioned to an oil import terminal.

Daniel Johnson, economy spokesman for Scottish Labour asked the Scottish Government’s energy minister Gillian Martin in Holyrood to confirm what discussions were being held on the future of the site.

Ms Martin said ministers were engaging “constructively” with the business.

But Mr Johnson has now written to PetroChina to ask for a meeting to discuss the yard’s future.

He accused the Scottish Government of being too distracted by “infighting”, while also urging the UK Government to take more action.

He said: “Grangemouth is one of Scotland’s key strategic assets, but neither of Scotland’s governments seem to be serious about protecting its future.

© Supplied by INEOS
Ineos Grangemouth site from Inveravon Hill.

“Both the SNP and the Tories are sleepwalking towards disaster and workers are set to pay the price.

“The SNP is mired in chaos and scandal, and it is too busy infighting to deliver for the workers at Grangemouth or the people of Scotland.

“The jobs, skills and infrastructure the site provides are central to Scotland’s economy and they will be key to unleashing Scotland’s clean energy potential.

“Scottish Labour will stand up for workers at Grangemouth and leave no stone unturned in the fight to save these jobs.”

Grangemouth decarbonisation

He said his party’s plans would make the refinery “home to the industries of the future”, by creating a decarbonisation hub and linked carbon capture and storage project.

“Both of our governments must get round the table to discuss both urgent action and a real long-term plan to keep Grangemouth working,” Mr Johnson added.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Grangemouth site and its workforce are crucial to Scotland’s economy and our transition to net zero.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working collaboratively with Petroineos, UK ministers and Unite the Union to explore the options available to accelerate new employment opportunities.”

A spokesman for the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “The UK Government will always back the North Sea oil and gas sector and green industries, such as offshore wind and carbon capture and storage, to protect our energy security, attract investment and create opportunities for communities in Scotland and across the UK.

“Ultimately this is a commercial decision for the refinery owners, Petroineos. However, we know this is a concerning time for workers and their families, and are working closely with Grangemouth refinery on the long-term future of the site and how they are supporting staff.”

