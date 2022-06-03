Repair works on Hibiscus Anasuria FPSO due to finish in coming weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Repair works on Hibiscus Anasuria FPSO due to finish in coming weeks

Work to repair constrained production issues at the Hibiscus Petroleum Anasuria FPSO are nearing completion.
By Hamish Penman
03/06/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 03/06/2022, 7:27 am
© Supplied by Hibiscus PetroleumHibiscus Anasuria FPSO
The Anasuria field (pictured).

Engineering and procurement activities are “currently on-going on a fast-track basis”, and are due to warp up in the third quarter of the calendar year, the Malaysian-headquartered operator has confirmed.

During an offshore turnaround of the Anasuria in April/May last year, a critical component of the subsea infrastructure – relating to the production riser that transports crude to the vessel – malfunctioned.

Since then it has been “isolated”, resulting in a lower overall daily production rate from the firm’s flagship FPSO.

Until the failed component is returned to service, Hibiscus expects there to be an impact on opex per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) and 2022 offtake volumes.

An update will be given on the production impact of the fault once the project schedule for rectification works has been finalised.

Costs relating to the repair works were included in Hibiscus’ cost of sales, which totalled around £6.3 million for three months up to March.

Despite the impact, Hibiscus said in its third quarter 2022 results that the UK segment of the business achieved “healthy profit margins”.

During the three month period, gross profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) totalled £28m and £23m respectively.

Across the whole business, pre-tax profits were £59m, up from £11m in the same period in 2021, while revenue amounted to £53m.

Hibiscus has also issued an update on its Teal West project on the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) energy pathfinder portal.

Alongside partner NEO Energy, the company recently said it is moving forward with plans for the four million-barrel scheme in the central North Sea on an “accelerated schedule”.

It will be a tieback to the Anasuria FPSO, around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, consisting initially of one production well, and potentially a water injection well and further production well.

Having dished out four contracts for Teal West in the last few months, a further deal, worth less than £25m, for SURF installation services is due to tender in October.

Hibiscus holds a 70% stake in the Teal West discovery, with NEO holding the remaining stake.

Teal and Teal South are already two producing fields as part of the Anasuria cluster linked to the namesake FPSO.

