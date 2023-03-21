Aberdeen rig work secures 40 jobs for Semco Maritime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen rig work secures 40 jobs for Semco Maritime

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/03/2023, 4:15 pm Updated: 21/03/2023, 4:45 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
Semco maritime
The Noble Innovator jackup at the Port of Aberdeen. Pic: Ross Gatt/ Semco Maritime

Work on an oil rig stationed in Aberdeen has secured dozens of jobs for contractor Semco Maritime.

Support of the Noble Innovator jackup, which arrived last month, has also seen a cash injection into the local economy, according to the energy services firm.

Semco Maritime has been contracted to provide a range of services, including project management, quayside support, scaffolding and hull rebranding.

The firm said 40+ workers are being employed directly on the contract – not including Noble and BP staff –  and they would be using local amenities in support of the local economy for the duration.

Noble Group’s jackup rig is due to head to work on a £40 million contract with BP in the summer, decommissioning North Sea oil and gas wells.

Semco Maritime managing director David Hutchinson said: “We are excited to be part of this fast turnaround project, collaborating closely with our partners and suppliers to deliver a safe and efficient return of the Innovator to the North Sea.

“Rig services play a major part in the overall Semco Maritime offering, and we have executed many similar projects on a global scale. The chance to complete this project on our doorstep was met with great enthusiasm and we look forward to its successful completion.”

The Noble Innovator is the first oil rig to berth in Aberdeen thanks to the new south harbour expansion.

Standing an immense 674ft tall, the jackup has added a new feature to the Aberdeen skyline.

Semco Maritime estimates the local supply chain boost on the contract – from its workers alone – will be in excess of £750,000.

Roddy James, chief commercial officer, Port of Aberdeen, said: “This type of vessel and project activity would have previously sailed past the city, often destined for a European port, capable of handling their requirements.

“With South Harbour, we can attract this type of project which supports local jobs and generates significant spend and investment in the local supply chain.”

The Noble Innovator is expected to kick off work with BP in May.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts