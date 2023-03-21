Aberdeen rig work secures 40 jobs for Semco Maritime

An error occurred. Please try again.

Work on an oil rig stationed in Aberdeen has secured dozens of jobs for contractor Semco Maritime.

Support of the Noble Innovator jackup, which arrived last month, has also seen a cash injection into the local economy, according to the energy services firm.

Semco Maritime has been contracted to provide a range of services, including project management, quayside support, scaffolding and hull rebranding.

The firm said 40+ workers are being employed directly on the contract – not including Noble and BP staff – and they would be using local amenities in support of the local economy for the duration.

Noble Group’s jackup rig is due to head to work on a £40 million contract with BP in the summer, decommissioning North Sea oil and gas wells.

Semco Maritime managing director David Hutchinson said: “We are excited to be part of this fast turnaround project, collaborating closely with our partners and suppliers to deliver a safe and efficient return of the Innovator to the North Sea.

“Rig services play a major part in the overall Semco Maritime offering, and we have executed many similar projects on a global scale. The chance to complete this project on our doorstep was met with great enthusiasm and we look forward to its successful completion.”

The Noble Innovator is the first oil rig to berth in Aberdeen thanks to the new south harbour expansion.

Standing an immense 674ft tall, the jackup has added a new feature to the Aberdeen skyline.

Semco Maritime estimates the local supply chain boost on the contract – from its workers alone – will be in excess of £750,000.

Roddy James, chief commercial officer, Port of Aberdeen, said: “This type of vessel and project activity would have previously sailed past the city, often destined for a European port, capable of handling their requirements.

“With South Harbour, we can attract this type of project which supports local jobs and generates significant spend and investment in the local supply chain.”

The Noble Innovator is expected to kick off work with BP in May.