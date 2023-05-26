Awilco cancels planned placement amid share price dive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Awilco cancels planned placement amid share price dive

By Andrew Dykes
26/05/2023, 4:50 pm
© Supplied by Awilco DrillingWell-Safe WilPhoenix
Awilco sold its last remaining asset, the WilPhoenix, to Well-Safe Solutions last year.

Awilco Drilling has cancelled a planned private placement after the loss of a major arbitration case sent its share price plummeting.

Releasing its annual report on Friday, Awilco (OSE:AWDR) – which sold off its last rig in 2022, leaving its only assets as ongoing legal cases – said it had resolved to cancel an offering of new Norwegian Depository receipts as the market price for its shares is now lower than the subscription price.

Awilco intended to conduct a private placement of new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts up to NOK 78 million ($8 million) in December this quarter, but said that given that its current price of NOK 14 and the fact that shares have traded below the NOK 20 subscription price “for an extended period” it had cancelled the offering.

The firm’s share price lost more than two-thirds of its value last month after it lost the first of two arbitration cases with shipbuilder Keppel over cancelled newbuild rig contracts.

Awilco said it was “disappointed with the ruling” but later confirmed that its subsidiary, Awilco Rig 1, will not appeal. The semi-sub was hull number B379, the Nordic Winter.

A second case covering hull number B382 known as “Nordic Spring”, and worth up to $425m, began at the start of May.

“Those proceedings are confidential, and hence it is not possible for the company to make any comments related to the case,” it said Friday.

Awilco said that because company currently has “no other ongoing business” it would not host a presentation, webcast or conference call will in connection with the report.

The report notes an operating loss of $145m for full-year 2022, and confirms that the business is “no longer performing operational activities relating to rigs,” and is instead focused solely on the legal cases with Keppel.

It also confirms the departure of nearly 100 staff who moved to decommissioning group Well-Safe after the sell off of the WilPhoenix vessel last year.

Of the 107 staff on Awilco’s books at the end of 2021, just 8 were present last December.

Earlier this week the company said it had signed a short-term shareholder bridge loan with its largest shareholder Awilhelmsen Offshore while it explored alternatives for longer term financing.

The loan, to be used for working capital, covers a total of up to $4 million and is structured as a draw-down facility. The loan demands interest of 10% per year on the aggregated outstanding principal, in addition to a 2% arrangement fee and matures at the end of June 2023.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts