Valaris Norway rig departs Dundee for Neo Energy North Sea decom job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Valaris Norway rig departs Dundee for Neo Energy North Sea decom job

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ValarisA Valaris rig is heading for the Southern North Sea ahead of embarking on a decommissioning campaign for Neo Energy.
The Valaris Norway rig in the process of leaving Dundee to start a decommissioning job for Neo Energy.

A Valaris rig is heading for the Southern North Sea ahead of embarking on a decommissioning campaign for Neo Energy.

The Valaris Norway jack-up vessel recently left Dundee after a “short visit between contracts” while maintenance work was carried out.

It is currently en route to block 49/17a of the UK Continental Shelf where it will carry out decommissioning work on the Victoria subsea well.

It is estimated to last around 20 days, with an operating rig day rate of $105,000.

Tord Vintervold, Valaris rig manager, said: “The VALARIS Norway departed the shipyard after a short visit between contracts. The rig safely completed some maintenance work scopes, including BOP recertification, changing out the 15K choke & Kill manifold, shaker upgrades, and crane maintenance and recertification. We wish the crew the best for the upcoming campaign.”

Private-equity backed Neo Energy submitted a final version of its plans for retiring the Southern North Sea gas field last year.

Located in a water depth of up to 27 metres, the existing Victoria subsea infrastructure is a tie-back to the Harbour Energy-owned Viking BD skid, previously owned by ConocoPhillips.

Production from the field got underway in October 2008, with gas being exported to the Theddlethorpe terminal – cessation of production was approved in January 2016.

The Victoria subsea system consists of one subsea production well complete with protective structure; a production gas flowline; a subsea umbilical designed to provide hydraulic control, electrical signal and chemical injection cores.

Valaris Norway

In May Valaris (NYSE: VAL) announced it had landed a pair of North Sea rig deals with operators Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and NEO Energy.

A two-year jackup extension has been announced – at a day rate of $95,000 – for the Valaris 92 with Harbour Energy.

Kicking off in Q1 2024 in direct continuation of an existing contract, the rig is “expected to be exclusively undertaking” plug and abandonment (P&A) work.

Harbour Energy also currently has the Valaris 92 working for it in the UK.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts