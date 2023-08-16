Goldeneye: the North Sea pipeline that traded in gas for carbon storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Goldeneye: the North Sea pipeline that traded in gas for carbon storage

The Goldeneye pipeline previously carried gas from the feild it shares a name with and is now set to store carbon emmissions in the North Sea
By Ryan Duff
16/08/2023, 7:00 am
Storegga
The Acorn project plans to use the Goldeneye field as a CCS site.

Despite not being able to boast action starring Pierce Brosnan and Sean Bean, like its Hollywood namesake, Shell’s Goldeneye is equally exciting for the future of CCS.

Shell’s field in the North Sea is set to be the storage site for the Acorn Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) project that recently received the green light from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak through the government’s Track 2 process.

Goldeneye, the field, not the secret space-based weapons program featured in the 1995 spy flick of the same name, is located around 62 miles off the Aberdeenshire coast and its connected pipeline is set to be repurposed to transport carbon dioxide offshore for subterranean storage.

© Supplied by UNITED ARTISTS
Movie poster for Goldeneye starring Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. Supplied by UNITED ARTISTS.

Through the Acorn project, the existing Goldeneye pipeline will be used to allow emissions to be transported from the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead to the North Sea.

Senior vice president of upstream at Shell UK, Simon Roddy, explained that the supermajor was looking to put its “upstream business in reverse” when the firm announced the pipeline would play a role in the CCS project.

Licence to Store

Producing first gas in 2004, the Shell field ceased production in 2011 and is now looking to play a key role in the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) cluster in the north-east of Scotland.

Late last month the Acorn CCS project in Aberdeenshire was officially selected as one of the first four carbon capture clusters in the UK, bringing years of waiting to an end.

© Supplied by Storegga
Acorn CCS.

Funding is being awarded as part of “Track 2” of a £1bn UK Government competition, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak broke the news ahead of a trip to Aberdeenshire as part of the UK Government’s “Energy Week”.

Acorn initially lost out on the contest’s first “track” of funding in 2021, with projects in Wales and Teesside selected instead, and earlier projects in Peterhead being cancelled.

Shell is a key stakeholder in the Acorn Project alongside Storegga, North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) and Harbour Energy.

Mr Roddy previously said: “As part of the Acorn CCS project, we will put our upstream business in reverse.

“The Goldeneye pipeline, which comes onshore at St Fergus, will be repurposed to take CO2 from St Fergus to storage offshore.

“Together with our partners, we’re not just talking about doing this, we’re doing it.”

Live and Let Die

© Supplied by Heerema Heerema's Thialf initially installed the Goldeneye platform in 2003
The Goldeneye platform, back during its construction

 

The Goldeneye 1,400 tonnes topside platform was removed by Heerema’s Thialf in 2021, almost 20 years after the semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) installed the structure.

Goldeneye was installed by the Thialf vessel in 2003 and started production from the gas-producing field the previous year.

Now the space has been given a new lease of life as the Goldeneye pipeline connects the St Fergus gas terminal to the North Sea storage site, capable of exporting emissions with up to 120 barg of pressure.

The Acorn project is expected to store around 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in its first stage and the UK estimates some 50 million tonnes is required by 2035 to hit net zero.

 

