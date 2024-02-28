Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

By Mathew Perry
28/02/2024, 8:56 am Updated: 28/02/2024, 8:57 am
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupPort of Nigg
The Port of Nigg

Aberdeen-headquartered Three60 Energy has announced a multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo for work on a planned high voltage cable factory near Inverness.

Japanese firm Sumitomo last week committed to building the £350m cable factory next to the Port of Nigg after agreeing a funding package with the Scottish Government.

Three60 will design and deliver cable storage carousels for the cable factory from its manufacturing facilities in Glasgow.

Three60 said it will work together with the Scottish supply chain on manufacturing, fabrication and transportation support.

© Supplied by Three60 Energy
Three60 Energy will design and deliver cable storage carousels (pictured) for a planned high voltage cable factory in the Highlands.

The project is set to take place over the next two-and-a-half years, with delivery of the first carousel components to the Nigg factory planned in mid-2025.

The components will then be assembled and tested by Three60 technicians and engineers on site.

Three60 said its pursuit of the opportunity was “supported by economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise”, although the company did not outline what support it received.

Three60 group chief executive officer Walter Thain said the company is “proud” its winning proposal will put Scottish engineering and manufacturing at its heart.

“We are wholly committed to working together with our customers and partners to deliver a just energy transition,” Mr Thain said.

Walter Thain, chief executive of Three60 Energy

“This state-of-the-art power cable factory will allow Scottish wind farm developers to reduce their carbon footprint with better availability of core materials in Scotland.”

Sumitomo Electric Industries power cable project division procurement department general manager Tetsuya Kimura said the company is “proud to be building a local supply chain” and contributing to the future of Scotland and the UK.

Scottish Enterprise energy transition director Suzanne Sosna said: “The energy transition represents a huge opportunity for Scotland with clear benefits for the whole supply chain – which is why it’s one of three missions driving our new approach to working with businesses.”

High voltage cable factory

Plans for the 57,000 square-metre factory at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, were approved on January 17.

The facility would service market demand for high voltage cables for huge offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores following the ScotWind leasing round in 2022, as well as other UK developments and those off the EU coast and in the Baltic.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik /Equ
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm operated by Equinor.

Being built by Sumitomo Electric, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, the project is expected to reduce lead times for the supply of those cables and strengthen energy security.

The Scottish Government approved £24.5 million in funding for the factory, which expected to create around 330 jobs over the next ten years, 265 of which will be in the Highlands.

