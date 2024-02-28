Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

Aberdeen-headquartered Three60 Energy has announced a multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo for work on a planned high voltage cable factory near Inverness.

Japanese firm Sumitomo last week committed to building the £350m cable factory next to the Port of Nigg after agreeing a funding package with the Scottish Government.

Three60 will design and deliver cable storage carousels for the cable factory from its manufacturing facilities in Glasgow.

Three60 said it will work together with the Scottish supply chain on manufacturing, fabrication and transportation support.

The project is set to take place over the next two-and-a-half years, with delivery of the first carousel components to the Nigg factory planned in mid-2025.

The components will then be assembled and tested by Three60 technicians and engineers on site.

Three60 said its pursuit of the opportunity was “supported by economic development agency, Scottish Enterprise”, although the company did not outline what support it received.

Three60 group chief executive officer Walter Thain said the company is “proud” its winning proposal will put Scottish engineering and manufacturing at its heart.

“We are wholly committed to working together with our customers and partners to deliver a just energy transition,” Mr Thain said.

“This state-of-the-art power cable factory will allow Scottish wind farm developers to reduce their carbon footprint with better availability of core materials in Scotland.”

Sumitomo Electric Industries power cable project division procurement department general manager Tetsuya Kimura said the company is “proud to be building a local supply chain” and contributing to the future of Scotland and the UK.

Scottish Enterprise energy transition director Suzanne Sosna said: “The energy transition represents a huge opportunity for Scotland with clear benefits for the whole supply chain – which is why it’s one of three missions driving our new approach to working with businesses.”

High voltage cable factory

Plans for the 57,000 square-metre factory at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, were approved on January 17.

The facility would service market demand for high voltage cables for huge offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores following the ScotWind leasing round in 2022, as well as other UK developments and those off the EU coast and in the Baltic.

Being built by Sumitomo Electric, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, the project is expected to reduce lead times for the supply of those cables and strengthen energy security.

The Scottish Government approved £24.5 million in funding for the factory, which expected to create around 330 jobs over the next ten years, 265 of which will be in the Highlands.