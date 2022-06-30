Ashtead Technology predicts 25% bump in revenues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Ashtead Technology predicts 25% bump in revenues

Aberdeenshire-based Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) has predicted a 25% year-on-year bump in revenues for the first half of 2022.
By Allister Thomas
30/06/2022, 7:48 am Updated: 30/06/2022, 8:43 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead Technology
Ashtead Technology made its AIM debut in November.

Aberdeenshire-based Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) has predicted a 25% year-on-year bump in revenues for the first half of 2022.

The subsea specialist, holding its AGM later today, said figures for the “seasonally weaker” H1 are expected to be no less than £31million.

That’s a boost of at least 25% on the same period in 2021, which was still impacted by the Covid pandemic.

Ashtead Techonlogy, headquartered in Westhill just outside of Aberdeen, made its market debut on the AIM in London in November, and recently boosted its headcount form 172 to 204.

EBITA is expected to be higher for the period than the prior year, management said in a statement today.

Chief executive Allan Pirie said: “We are pleased with the financial performance of the Group in the first half of the year.

“The business is well placed to continue benefitting from current market conditions during the second half of 2022 as we also seek to continue our focus on operational excellence, and further capitalise on the fungibility of our industry-leading rental fleet to support both oil and gas and renewables markets.”

Ashtead Technology is expected to release its H1 2022 results in September.

The Aberdeenshire company operates nine regional hubs across North America, the Middle and Far East.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts