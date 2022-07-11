Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Kistos enters UK North Sea with acquisition of stake in West of Shetland assets

Kistos Energy, former RockRose Energy CEO Andrew Austin’s latest venture, has completed the acquisition of a stake in a package of West of Shetland assets.
By Hamish Penman
11/07/2022, 7:52 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 7:53 am
Shetland Gas Plant, which takes gas produced from the Greater Laggan Area.

The London-listed company now has a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area and associated infrastructure, alongside various interests in certain other exploration licences, such as a 25% share in the Benriach prospect.

Completion of the acquisition from TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) marks Kistos’ (LON: KIST) entry in the UK North Sea.

The £123 million deal was first announced at the start of this year and is effective from January 1.

It also adds about 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) to the company’s production in 2022, with 2P reserves increasing by 6.2 MMboe.

This substantially increases Kistos’ total production base to approximately 12,000 boe/d.

Greater Laggan Area

The Greater Laggan Area comprises the producing Laggan, Tormore, Edradour, and Glenlivet gas fields, located around 85 miles west of Shetland.

Following completion, TotalEnergies now has a 40% in the region, alongside partners Kistos (20%), Ineos E&P UK (20%) and a RockRose Energy subsidiary (20%).

The acquisition also includes a 20% interest in the undeveloped Glendronach gas field, which was discovered in 2018.

A final investment decision (FID) on Glendronach had originally been expected in July 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 and is now expected later this year.

It is anticipated that the development, one of the largest discoveries in UK waters in recent times, will utilise existing infrastructure at Eradour.

Glendronach will be developed via a single production well, and the net cost of the project is estimated to be approximately £20 million.

Kistos’ share of this expenditure is expected to be subject to the investment relief included as part of the Energy Profits Levy.

Low emissions

Emissions from Greater Laggan Area production operations are forecast by Kistos to be approximately 13 kg CO2e/boe in 2022.

That is “significantly below” the North Sea average of 22 kg CO2e/boe.

Mr Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, said: “We look forward to working with TotalEnergies and our partners within the GLA.

Kistos TotalEnergies
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

“The addition of the GLA interest to our portfolio is an important step towards expanding and diversifying our producing asset base in one of the largest gas hubs in the UK.

“In addition to the immediate significant increase in our daily production, these assets also offer investors significant upside potential from the Glendronach development project and the highly prospective Benriach exploration target.

“Progression of these two projects is expected to meet the investment criteria for the UK’s recently implemented Energy Profits Levy.”

